Worried About Your iPhone Cracked Screen? 5 Temporary Fixes, Repair Options and Costs

Whether your iPhone nosedived on a rocky road, you accidentally slammed it to a kitchen counter, or you dropped a hammer on it, the quick cracking sound would still ring in your ears as you picked it up to assess the damage. And much to your chagrin, there it is: your iPhone's screen chipped, cracked, or smashed.

Don't worry too much, as there are options for fixing that damaged iPhone screen of yours no matter the budget.

But why do iPhone screens, as expensive as the phones are, crack so easily in the first place? According to Popular Mechanics, the answer lies in the design compromise Apple and other phone manufacturers make between consumer desires and engineering reality, specifically something called elastic energy.

Slim edges, wide screens, and nearly-bezel-less designs are elegant and beautiful to look at but come at the cost of durability. And when your iPhone is dropped, elastic energy stored in the phone's glass is converted into surface energy, and your screen's glass cracks. The force of the impact creates small stresses that lead to the shattering of the screen.

Phone manufacturers like Apple and Samsung are constantly experimenting with tougher kinds of glass and strong bases for the housing of the phone itself, but the physics of it all will still prevail.

iPhone Cracked Screen: 5 Temporary Fixes and Repair Options

Right off the bat, assess the damage. Get your phone on a solid surface and under a good light. Is the screen lightly scratched? Is it cracked into a spider-web-like pattern? Is it missing entire chunks of glass?

Next, with a little bit of stress testing and careful prodding, figure out if the screen is about to fall off or fail. In most cases, the phone screen is still connected to the phone's body. And even though it's cracked, it still works.

If, however, it is seriously damaged, it is best to back up your data as quickly as you can, Popular Mechanics said. You don't know how much time you have left before the phone gives up so go ahead and rescue as many of your photos, videos, and important files.

If your phone has stopped functioning altogether, a professional repair is your best bet.

After your assessment, here are some solutions. We will start from the cheapest, most accessible fixes to the more professional repair.

5. Packing Tape

This one is easy enough and as Popular Mechanics puts it, the important factor in all of this is to hold out until you are eligible for an iPhone upgrade.

If you can still use your phone's screen despite the cracks, or you can wait until you can get an upgrade, it is best to keep everything in place. Carefully cover the screen with a layer of packing tape and trim it with an X-Acto knife for a clean finish.

4. Screen Protector

A step up from the packing tape is getting an actual screen protector to hold everything in place. It will also give you a smoother screen experience since the cracks will be covered.

3. DIY Screen Replacement

It is possible to replace your iPhone screen on your own, and iFixit is a great resource to help you guide you through the ordeal.

But before you do decide to replace the screen yourself, consider the cost. Today's new high-tech phone screens aren't cheap. Also, check on your phone's warranty, you could still be covered to get a professional repair done. Replacing your phone screen yourself will also waive the warranty covered by your phone.

Besides the cost of the replacement phone screen, you could also be spending extra on the tools needed to perform such repair.

2. Send it to a Third-Party Professional

Third-party experts like Best Buy and UBreakIFix can offer professional service at a competitive price compared to an Apple Authorized Service Provider. The downside to this could be the waving of the warranty once the repair is made by the third-party service.

1. Send it to an Apple Authorized Service Provider

This is, of course, the most official way to have your screen repaired. Apple said you can schedule your repair by making an appointment or scheduling an onsite service.

You can also send in your iPhone for repair by mailing it to an Apple Repair Center. On-site appointments can have the repairs done on the same day as well.

The Cost of Repairing your iPhone Screen by an Apple Authorized Service Provider

If your iPhone is out of warranty, you will have to pay for the screen damage repair. Additional costs will be charged if there are other damages found. Some onsite services will include an additional site-visit fee but this can be waived if your iPhone is covered by AppleCare+, Apple said.

The cost of out-of-warranty screen repairs are as follows:

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro Max: $329

iPhone 12 Pro: $279

iPhone 12: $279

iPhone 12 mini: $299

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro Max: $329

iPhone 11 Pro: $279

iPhone 11: $199

iPhone X

iPhone XS Max: $329

iPhone XS: $279

iPhone X: $279

iPhone XR: $199

iPhone 8 and iPhone 7

iPhone 8/7 Plus: $169

iPhone 8/7: $149

iPhone 6

iPhone 6s Plus: $169

iPhone 6s: $149

iPhone 6 Plus: $149

iPhone 6: $129

iPhone SE

iPhone SE (2nd generation): $129

iPhone SE: $129

iPhone 5

iPhone 5s: $129

iPhone 5c: $129

An AppleCare+ plan offers technical support and hardware coverage, including damage protection. If you have AppleCare+, depending on your plan, the service fee can be deductible or you will only pay $29 for the repair and this covers all eligible phone models. An additional on-site visit fee will also be waived.

