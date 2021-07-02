Nvidia RTX 3080 Cheaper, Better vs. RTX 2080 Ti? Performance Benchmark, 100+ fps, 50% Improvement!

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 is an absolute powerhouse that can easily demonstrate how the Ampere-based graphics card can easily outperform its predecessor, the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. Anyone interested in 4K gaming will get excellent performance without going beyond the RTX 2080's price tag.

Nvidia RTX 3080 vs. RTX 2080 Ti Specs

According to Tom's Guide, the newer GPU offers at least 50 percent more in performance.

When we're talking about speed, the 3080 offers 55 percent more effective speed than a 2080 Ti at the same MSRP. In terms of frame rate, the 3080 sits above 100 frames per second consistently even when maxed out and running at 4K.

It's the RTX+DLSS in the RTX 3080 that delivers stunning graphics that towers over both AMD's best discrete GPUs and upcoming consoles.

⚡NEW BONUS PRIZE ALERT ⚡



Next up in the unlockable bonus prize pool is a custom DOOM backplate + GeForce RTX 3080!



Want it?! Let us know what was the first GPU you gamed on for an entry + comment #RTXOn pic.twitter.com/zVTOcHlXZq — NVIDIA GeForce (@NVIDIAGeForce) July 1, 2021

The 2080 Ti boasts 4352 CUDA cores, a base/boost clock of 1350/1545 MHz, 11GB of GDRR6 memory, and a memory bandwidth of 616GB/s, per User Benchmark. If you used to have the 1080 Ti and have tested out the 2080 Ti, you could tell a difference with its 30 percent faster effective speed.

The new Nvidia Ampere graphics architecture in the 3080 delivers improvements to both raw performance and power efficiency, TechRadar noted. One of the biggest improvements to the core is said to be the rasterization engine. Nvidia was able to double the amount of CUDA cores present--8,704 to be exact on each Streaming Multiprocessor (SM)--making data paths on each SM handle Floating Point 32 workloads, a great improvement over Turing.

The 3080 also gets massive boosts to Cache, Texture Units, and Memory Bandwidth with the help of the GDDR6X memory on a 320-bit bus.

The heart of our EK Fluid Gaming Vanquisher 275 PC's just got a horsepower upgrade! Newly ordered Vanquish 275's will be sporting the-brand new @nvidia RTX 3080 Ti GPU's which offers even greater performance in the most demanding titles!



🚀https://t.co/CchuB68xtJ 🚀 pic.twitter.com/2b6a43uJQI — EKFluidGaming (@EkFluidGaming) June 29, 2021

The 3080 will be housing the second-generation RT cores, twice as efficient as the first-generation RT cores. The Tensor cores are also twice as powerful this time around and so Nvidia only included four in each SM rather than eight like what you would find in a Turing SM.

RTX Voice will also be brought out of beta and Nvidia worked it into a fully-featured broadcasting app. Besides filtering out background noise out of your microphone, you can set up Broadcaster to filter backgrounds out of your webcam or just apply a blur.

While RTX Voice is out of beta now, the video section is still there because some glitches have yet to be fixed, Tech Radar adds.

Read Also: PS Plus July 2021 Free Games: 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4' Coming, PS5-Exclusive Title Teased [Release Date and How to Get]

Nvidia RTX 3080 Price

With what it offers, it is amazing how the RTX 3080 is much more accessible compared to its predecessors. The RTX 3080 will set you back $699 while the starting price of the GeForce RTX2080 Ti is $999.

The 2080 Ti feels more justified in price if you are a professional, like a game developer or a 4K gamer, finding value in its full capacity. However, if you're just a typical user who doesn't mind 1080p, the cost per use doesn't seem to be all that economical.

Put simply, the 3080 offers superior performance while keeping costs low, allowing both professionals and casual players to enjoy pretty much the same quality of gaming.

Related Article: 'Shaman King: Funbari Chronicle' Mobile Game App-July Pre-Registration, Character Illustrations, and More