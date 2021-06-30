PS Plus July 2021 Free Games: 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4' Coming, PS5-Exclusive Title Teased [Release Date and How to Get]

Sony announced three free games that will come to PlayStation Plus subscribers this July--two titles for the PlayStation 4 and one for the PlayStation 5.

The PS Plus July 2021 free games include "Call of Duty: Black Ops 4" and "WWE 2K: Battlegrounds" on the PS4 and "A Plague Tale: Innocence" on the PS5. All these games can be downloaded and played on the PS Plus beginning July 6, XDA Developers noted in a report.

PS Plus July 2021 Free Games: Impressive Lineup of Iconic, Critically Acclaimed Titles

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 4" is a multiplayer title that features three separate modes, one of which is the Zombies mode that allows players clash with the undead. Another one is the Blackout, which is a battle royale-inspired large-map mode that brings together characters, locations, weapons and gear from across the CoD series in an ultimate survival combat--with that distinct Black Ops twist of course--the PlayStation blog shared.

"WWE 2K: Battlegrounds" is the WWE game that came out in 2020 to shore up its hype following the poor sales of WWE2K20. It is an over-the-top, arcade-like title with your favorite WWE superstars battling iconic Legends in interactive environments.

Players can use its Story Mode as they unlock unique characters and battlegrounds,all while taking on adversaries with special abilities and power-ups in such popular WWE matches as the Steel Cage, Royal Rumble and more. Players can also compete to become "King of the Battleground" against players from around the world, or engage in matches with friends on local multiplayer.

Read Also: PS Plus Free Game Features 'Final Fantasy VII' Remake; Other Titles Coming Soon!

the PS5 title "A Plague Tale: Innocence" is a critically acclaimed adventure game for next-generation consoles that was divulged in Electronics Entertainment Expo (E3). Its availability on the PS Plus comes simultaneously with its release on the PS5, Xbox X/S, and the Nintendo Switch. It is a title with 4K native resolution, targeting 60 frames per secondand offering highly enhanced visuals and swift loading.

It follows the narrative of a young Amicia and her little brother Hugo in a poignant chapter in history, the PlayStation blog further noted. Amicia and Hugo will definitely get closer, depending on each other as they avoid Inquisition soldiers and a swarm of rats, among other ordeals. As the two fight to survive, Amicia and Hugo will discover purpose in a brutal world.

PS Plus Free Games: 'Virtual Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown' Still Free in July

In addition to these games, the free title that was available forJune, "Virtual Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown," will still be available for download throughout July. But the other free June titles, "Star Wars: Squadrons" and "Operation: Tango," will be removed from the PS Plus starting July 5, XDA Developers said.

These games are only available to PS Plus subscribers and will stay in the user's library and are only playable as long as they stay subscribed.

Previous free titles available on the PS Plus included "Final Fantasy 7 Remake," "Destruction All-Stars," "Control: Ultimate Edition," and "Days Gone," the Daily Express posted.

Related Article: PS Plus April 2021 Free Games: 'Oddworld Soulstorm,' 11 Other Titles Available Soon--How to Download