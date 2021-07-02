Marvel 'Loki' TV Series: Complete Episode 4 Recap, Spoilers, Post-Credits Explanation, Easter Eggs and More

With two more episodes left in the series, "Loki" Episode 4 titled "The Nexus Event" is really just a wild ride.

It is packed with so many Marvel Cinematic Universe and Marvel Comics References, a possible romance, and a post -redits scene that just makes us wish next Wednesday was already today. Let's get into it.

Marvel 'Loki' TV Series Episode 4 Recap and Spoilers

Another fair warning, there are spoilers ahead.

Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) are stuck on the moon of Lamentis in 2077, with the apocalypse in full swing. The Time Variance Authority agents snatched them up to be sent to the Time Keepers for their apparent execution, Cnet said. We've got a lot to unpack.

Time Cell

Mobius (Owen Wilson) has Loki thrown into a Time Cell when they caught him and Sylvie. The Time Cell has the prisoner relive bad memories over and over.

And Loki's bad memory? Back in Asgard, getting kneed in the groin and punched in the face by Lady Sif after she said "You conniving, craven, pathetic worm. You did this," referring to a chunk of her hair Loki cut off. "I hope you know you deserve to be alone and you always will be."

This is a comic book and Norse mythology reference to when Loki cut Sif's hair as a prank and Thor, rightfully a mad older brother, demanded him to fix it. So Loki convinced dwarven craftsmen to create new hair for Sif and other several magical items were also created for the gods, including Mjolnir.

Loki Having Feelings

This one's a doozy and has fans giving mixed reactions. Mobius reacted to the revelation in utter shock, saying it's pure chaos and could even break reality. That kind of thought makes what Lady Sif said to Loki cut just a little deeper, though.

Marvel's head Writer Michael Waldron, director Kate Herron, and even Tom Hiddleston himself really thought about this new side of Loki. The side that actually starts to feel care and acceptance. And what better way to highlight Loki's emotional growth other than realizing he does have the capability to care for someone other than himself?

Of course, Loki is Loki and Sylvie isn't Loki, she's just Sylvie. Sophie Di Martino has done a wonderful job bringing Sylvie's character to life, matching Loki's energy and chaos but still bearing that a separate experience that only she lived through as Sylvie, not a Loki.

It's not the most conventional way to have a love interest, but it's actually really thought out by the creators and has a lot of depth.

Trouble in the TVA

The TVA agents, we realize, are Variants who had their minds wiped and were pressed into service, Cnet recalled. Sylvie enchanted Hunters C-20 and B-15 (Sasha Lane and Wunmi Mosaku) to unlock memories of their old lives.

Unfortunately, TVA Judge Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) killed C-20 to preserve the secret. B-15 kept quiet until she could save Sylvie and Loki from the Time Keepers.

Another TVA employee willing to help our mischievous duo was good old Agent Mobius when Loki revealed the truth to him. Mobius ultimately agreed to help him take down the TIme Keepers, already gushing about riding around on his jet-ski until Ravonna had him pruned. Rude.

Young Sylvie of Asgard

We also get a flashback of young Sylvie being brought into the TVA led by Ravonna to arrest her and wipe out her reality. Before her memory was erased, she managed to swipe Ravonna's TemPad and escape.

Grownup Sylvie told Loki she thinks being born female has created a divergence in the timeline. When she later got the chance to ask Ravonna why she was arrested, the judge said she doesn't remember although she was sporting a cruel smile as she said this.

Time is an Illusion

When Loki and Sylvie are brought in front of the Time Keepers for their execution, they managed to fight the guards and Ravonna. Sylvie got the opportunity to cliche off a Time Keeper's head but the truth comes out, they're just robots.

Loki got pruned as well and Sylvie prepared to make the TVA judge tell her "everything." It doesn't look like Ravonna is the mastermind of the operation, though. Could it be Miss Minutes?

'Loki' Episode 4 Post-Credits Scene

In true MCU fashion, we get a post-credits scene. Now we got two major "deaths" int his episode, Loki and Mobius'. But we later find out that Loki's alive! Den of Geek explained that instead of being deleted off of existence, he finds himself in a pocket universe of some kind. It also looks like it's a ruined New York City from the looks of the crumbling Avengers tower.

Loki wonders out loud if he's dead and someone says "Not yet. But you will be unless you come with us." "Us" just happens to be three other Loki Variants. We're introduced to Boastful Loki (DeObia Oparei), Kid Lokie (Jack Veal), Classic Loki (Richard E. Grant), and even Alligator Loki with his own little Loki horns helmet.

Boastful Loki appears to be holding a hammer looking very similar to the Mjolnir.

Kid Loki in the comics was pivotal as he was the reincarnated version of Loki who died in the "Siege of Asgard." He was mischievous, sure, but he wasn't evil yet. He did end up joining the Young Avengers team which, in the MCU, is already starting to take shape with Wanda's kids from "Wanda Vision" and Elijah Bradley from "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier." The MCU looks to be setting up Young Avengers before our very eyes.

Classic Loki, wearing his signature green-and-yellow spandex, is a nod to his early comics appearances, sporting more sinister energy than our Loki's more charming trickster self.

Now the question is if Mobius was sent to this pocket dimension as well.

Marvel 'Loki' Easter Eggs

Lady Sif wasn't the only Asgardian that made a cameo in this episode. Valkyrie made a guest appearance as well, although she was in toy form as a Young Sylvie reenacted the legendary battle, Den of Geek said. The other toy is a wolf, which could be a reference to Hela's giant canine called Fenris who we met in "Thor: Ragnarok."

We also got a lot of parallels from the "Star Wars" franchise. Duo Rey and Kylo Ren were mirrored in the back-to-back fighting scene, and Jyn Erso and Cassian Andor's final moments by the water in "Rogue One" were similar to Sylvie and Loki sitting calmly by the water as a wave of destruction rolls towards them, Cnet added. Even Young Sylvie's actor, Cailey Fleming, was young Rey in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."

"Blade" might be in the lineup for the MCU as Mobius mentioned dealing with Kree, Titans, and vampires.

Ravonna pruning Loki in the back was also a nice parallel to the time Loki stabbed Agent Phil Coulson in "The Avengers." Both looked dead but ended up alive. We love the continuity.

The last two episodes of Loki will be available on Dinsey Plus on June 7 and July 14 PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT.



