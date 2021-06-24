'Loki' TV Series Easter Eggs: Episode 3 Recap, Secrets and More

Halfway through the first season of the Marvel "Loki" TV series, and there is just a lot to unpack from Episode 3!

'Loki' Episode 3 Recap: Spoilers

As a courtesy to anyone who found themselves on this article by accident but doesn't want to have "Loki" Episode 3 titled "Lamentis" spoiled for them, this is your warning. There are spoilers ahead.

Picking up right where we left off in Episode 2 "The Variant," Lady Loki--played by Sophia Di Martino--bombed the Sacred Timeline with the stolen Time Variance reset charges. This created countless branches and undoing the timeline agents' work.

She told Loki (Tom Hiddleston) her plans don't involve him, really, which intrigued him to follow her, leaving the TVA team behind. Agent Mobius was on high alert because of the Variant's attack.

Lady Loki shared that she seeks to destroy the TVA, pointing out that the entire system is populated with captured Variants, USA Today said. The two Lokis find themselves on an alien planet, trying to leave it before its apocalypse and learning more about each other, talking about the TVA and the Time Keepers as they do.

They tried to save the civilization in the process but ended up stuck in the apocalyptic planet with no way out.

Call Her Sylvie

It turns out Lady Loki doesn't like being called Loki. Instead, she prefers to be called "Sylvie." For the audience, this certainly makes it easier to refer to the two.

Sylvie is a nod to the comic book character Sylvie Lushton, who was a regular girl until a reborn Lady Loki gave her powers to mess with her.

We don't know much about Sylvie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe yet, as she could only have the name but not the backstory. What we do know, though, is that she apparently stepped off the Sacred Timeline quite early in life, as Cnet pointed out, and has a different experience to Loki's.

What they do have in common is their sexuality. It is now MCU Canon that Loki is bisexual. In the last episode, it was also revealed that he's gender-fluid.

Director Kate Herron knew she wanted to highlight this aspect of Loki when she took on the show.

From the moment I joined @LokiOfficial it was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was bisexual. It is a part of who he is and who I am too. I know this is a small step but I’m happy, and heart is so full, to say that this is now Canon in #mcu #Loki 💗💜💙 pic.twitter.com/lz3KJbewx8 — Kate Herron (@iamkateherron) June 23, 2021

TVA Using Variants

Sylvia revealed that the TVA workers are all Variants, they just don't know it. This means the Time-Keepers wipe out the Variants' memories to a degree. When Sylvie enchanted Hunter C-20 for information, it seems like fragments of their past lives remain.

Could Mobius's love for jet skis be a remnant of his old self?

Do a Good Deed, End Up Stuck in an Apocalypse

On their way to the ark to recharge the TemPad and jump to a different point in time before the planet gets wiped out, Loki and Sylvie thought to leave the entire planet with the ark instead--a little heroism trying to save an entire civilization.

However, the starship got destroyed and they were stuck on the planet with no way out.

'Loki' Episode 3 Easter Eggs

Here are some fun and sneaky little easter eggs in this week's episode that is worth pointing out:

The entire episode was set in the year 2077 only, which also happens to be the 100th anniversary of "Star Wars." In the comics, Lamentis is on the edge of Kree space.

The 1986 sci-fi classic "Aliens" was given a little nod in the form of the names Private Hudson and Corporal Hicks, the guards.

Like his older brother after being too enthusiastic for a mug of coffee, Loki smashed his glass on the floor when he demands "another" drink. And speaking of Loki's family, he had a very touching monologue about his mother, Frigga. Frigga really was Loki's mom whether he was adopted or not.

The song Loki sings is apparently in Norwegian, Cnet says, although the subtitles insist he is singing in Asgardian.

Watch 'Loki' on Disney Plus

"Loki" can be streamed exclusively on Disney Plus. Only three more episodes to go before the series end.

Catch the next episode on June 30, PT/ 3a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT.

The remaining episodes of the series will be available every Wednesday until the sixth and last episode scheduled on July 14.

