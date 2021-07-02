'Doom Eternal' PS5 Bug Leads to Lost Saved Data: Do Not Download Free Update!

"Doom Eternal" players for PS5 face some devastating news in these last few days: they can't transfer saved data from PS4 to PS5. Developers are working on the problem, but no solution has been provided. Here is what you should know.

Developers said that Update 6 for the "Doom Eternal" game has been released, which brings major graphic changes like display options for HDR 10, ray tracing, high refresh rates, and improved performance up to 120 frames per second. Players get to choose up to three new graphic modes, so you can adjust how much gore detail you want to see in your game.

Gamers have been waiting out on this update. Other exciting patch content also includes:

Taras Nabad Master Level

Ballista weapon Skin: Raytracer

New Battlemode area: Corrosion

In-Game Bug Fixes

In-Game optimization and balance changes.

'Doom Eternal' PS5 Free Update!

The update from PS4 to the impressive PS5 specs is absolutely free. YouTuber Gotians Games said you can update the games by following these steps.

If you have a physical copy of the Doom Eternal, put the disc to the PS5 console. It will redirect you to the "Doom Eternal" product page, where you can click "Copy" to load the game. On the right side, there will be a "Doom Eternal" icon that says "Free PS5 Upgrade." Click on it to begin your update

Another method is to click the "Settings" or three dots beside the "Doom Eternal" play button. Click on "View Product" and it will redirect you to the PS5 product page. Click on the "Free" button to download the PS5 "Doom Eternal Upgrade."

Click on "Accept" and confirm your purchase on the "Doom Eternal Standard Edition" for $0.00.

Lastly, you would be redirected to the game library, where you can "Download" the update file to your PS5 hard drive.

PS5 Bug Leads to Lost Saved Data

However, Cnet reported that downloading the "Doom Eternal" free update brings a crucial bug.

The most pressing issue is that gamers cannot transfer saved data progress from their PS4 console. PS5 players will then be forced to start the game from level zero after downloading the update. With that said, it is better not to update the game for now.

The problem is exclusive to PS5 owners. Xbox series owners can quickly transfer their data from Xbox One through the Smart Delivery Feature.

Lead engine programmer at Id Software said that "it was too late for us to make that switch." When transferring game data, PS5 was not included in the API (application programming interface).

Developers, instead, recommend gamers to enjoy the game experience. The official Id Software social media account tweeted a message from their executive producer Marty Stratton.

The tweet said the game is working on an Invasion mode update, a refresh in Battlemode, and a new single-player horde mode.

Unfortunately, no clear solution is provided concerning the lost data of PS5 "Doom Eternal" gamers.



