Windows 11 Insider Preview: 6 Shocking Features NOT Included in Microsoft Update

The debut of the new Windows 11 has caused quite a lot of interest and excitement since ita official announcement last June 24. Many have downloaded the beta version to get their hands on it before the Windows 11 release date that is expected to be in October.

With the dramatic visual redesign and new features, there's a lot to look forward to. However, some expected improvements weren't included and with the significant overhaul, some omissions have been executed as Cnet noted in a report

Windows 11 Insider Preview: 7 Features Not Included in the New Windows 11

7. Vertical Taskbar

A vertical taskbar was an option in Windows 10, moving it to the left or right edge of the screen; however, it resulted in an often messy user interface. Instead of improving the UI of the vertical taskbar option, it looks like Windows 11 just scrapped it out altogether.

6. Timeline

Only introduced to Windows 10 as a feature update in April 2018, the feature was dropped for Windows 11's Task View, Tech Advisor said. The short-lived feature allowed you to track your last 30 days of history across all devices that you have signed in with your Microsoft account. Users could seamlessly return to whatever task they were doing.

5. Computational videography for webcams and improved input devices set up

This feature would have been very useful as a lot of people are still working remotely or some form of modified work arrangement. The need for a solid webcam experience is imperative for all those video calls, Cnet said. Improved webcam quality could have really allowed Microsoft one leg up over its competitor Apple and its M1 Macs.

Input devices such as multiple cameras, microphones and headsets to improve users' hybrid workplaces have been tricky with Windows 10, requiring users to disable one input device to use the other. Microsoft didn't discuss any changes regarding the hardware setup

4. Tablet Mode

Tablets running on Windows 10 was not the best because it did not have a dedicated tablet mode Rather, it just switched to a Windows 8-style tile layout, Tech Advisor noted. Microsoft focused on touch input during the Windows 11 event, but it does look like they scrapped the dedicated mode.

3. Three-finger trackpad for drag and drop

This feature can be found with macOS for easy file handling from one location to another, but it looks like Microsoft machines will still make you double-click to transfer files. Microsoft didn't really make any comments about this during their event, per Cnet

2. Simpler user account creation

When creating a new user account in Windows 10, Microsoft needs you to first log in to create the new user account and that the new account should be attached to a Microsoft account.

Instead of simplifying the process by not needing to log in or being pressured to create or connect a Microsoft account, Windows 11 Home goes the opposite direction. You are required to have a Microsoft account and an internet connection before you can get the upgrade.

1. Internet Explorer

Internet Explorer is now officially retired. After the announcement that it will no longer be supported after June 15, 2022, Microsoft has decided to no longer pre-install the browser with Windows 11, Tech Advisor said. It will be the first version of Windows without Internet Explorer for more than two decades.

Is Your PC Compatible With Windows 11?

To check if your PC can run Windows 11, head to the PC Health Check Utility tab. If you've received the "This PC Can't run Windows 11" error, don't be disheartened. You can fix the Windows 11 error and patiently wait for the official release.

