Microsoft Windows 11 New Design, UI, System Requirements: How to Fix ‘This PC Can’t Run Windows 11’ Error

Microsoft has officially debuted the new Windows 11, and it is completely different. Find out what the new Windows 11 has in store and how you can prepare your device for the new update.

Windows 11 New Design and UI

The Microsoft Windows 11 event held recently featured the new OS, and Windows Chief Product Officer Panos Panay said "the team has obsessed over every detail" of it.

The whole new experience starts with the Start menu. Both the Start menu and the update Start button are centered on the taskbar, a detail that was supposed to be in the since-scrapped Windows 10X for dual-screen devices.

In fact, a lot of the UI work that went into Windows 10X found its way to Windows 11, The Verge said.

The menu doesn't use Live Tiles anymore, opting for a typical launcher you'd find in Chrome OS or Android. There is also an updated dark and light mode that will look a lot better than the current modes offered in Windows.

Microsoft is also introducing Snap Layouts, which allow you to quickly snap apps into various modes that Windows 11 supports--kind of like a collage grid template and your apps can just enter that grid. Snap Groups also make it easier to locate where your apps are stored.

Performance is obviously a big focus in Windows 11, and Windows updates are now 40 percent smaller and more efficient as they now happen in the background, hopefully not disturbing you in the middle of work.

Microsft Teams is also integrated directly in the new OS for consumers. This is a big shift away from Skype which was bundled with Windows 10. There's also a universal mute button in the system tray so you can easily mute your microphone across all apps, The Verge added.

You also get Windows Widgets and touch gestures support. Aside from the new feed, weather, and maps, the widgets can let you tip local creators directly from within Windows 11. There's also improved inking and voice typing, and haptic feedback can open the gates to new hardware to support the stylus changes in Windows 11.

Gamers aren't left out from the design process as PC gaming with the Windows 11 will be one of speed and performance. Xbox's Game Pass is also being integrated into the new OS. Finally, one of the biggest things about the Windows 11 is the new store and support for Android apps on Windows.

The redesigned Microsoft Store will support a whole host of apps that weren't available in the Windows app store before, like apps from the Adobe Creative Suite, TikTok, and Instagram.

Developers can now use their own commerce engines and have full control over their app earnings, with Microsoft no longer taking a cut. They can also use their own payment systems if they want to. This stems from CEO Satya Nadella's belief that Microsoft always stood for "sovereignty for creators."

Windows 11 will also run on Android apps, partnering with Amazon and Intel to make this a reality. A whole lot of other new and exciting things will be shared in the coming months.

System Requirements for the Microsoft Windows 11, How to Fix 'This PC Can't Run Windows 11' Error

If you want to check your device to see if it can run the new Windows 11 when it finally hits the shelves, don't be disheartened if you receive a "This PC can't run Windows 11" error in the PC Health Check Utility tab.

A lot of users complained receiving this error. Even the cutting-edge Dell XPS 17 machine apparently can't support Windows 11, Windows Report said.

The problem isn't with the hardware of the machine itself, but the TPM 2.0 chip on the motherboard and a BIOS setting called Secure Boot which needs to be enabled.

Before anything else, Windows Report noted that you have to make sure your motherboard truly has the chip for the fix to work.

1. Press the Windows + R keys, this opens the "Run" box.

2. Type "tpm.msc" and hit OK. The Trusted Platform Module (TPM) management console should open.

3. In the "TPM Manufacturer Information" screen, check the value of the Specification Version. It should be 2.0.

Note: If you are not seeing the console screen and you've received an error instead of the Compatible TPM is not found, then the TPM chip is not available on your motherboard or is actually disable in BIOS. You will need to turn the TPM state chip ON directly from BIOS.

4. Check if Secure Booth is enabled by resorting your PC and enter the Boot Menu. This could be F2, F11 or the Dele button before booting into Windows.

5. Search through the Booth menu to find the location of this Secure Boot option then go ahead and switch it on. BIOS will walk you through the rest, as it varies version to version.

6. Check again with the PC Health Check Utility and now you should receive a confirmation message letting you know that your PC can run Windows 11.

Microsoft offered no release date for the Windows 11 yet, but they did promise to make it available as a free upgrade to Windows 10 users later this year, The Verge added.

