Jeff Bezos Net Worth 2021: How Much Is the Richest Man Valued After Amazon Retirement?

Jeff Bezos officially retires from his Amazon CEO seat this July 5. Despite that, he remains the richest man in the world.

According to the latest report from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Bezos retires with an estimated $203 billion net worth. This places him on the top of the richest men list followed by Elon Musk ($186 billion) and Bernard Arnault ($172 billion). The Bloomberg Billionaires Index emphasizes that calculations are provided by net worth analysis on each person's profile page. Their rankings also update after every trading day in New York.

Despite his retirement, Jeff Bezos continues to earn from his contributions to Amazon. Business Insider reported that he received an $81,849 salary and $1.6 million compensation from Amazon last year.

Bezos and Amazon both ballooned in wealth over the last few years, especially after the pandemic skyrocketed their online sales. In the year 2020, Bezos already has a net worth of $75 billion. Needless to say, that number continues to rise until today.

His total fortune is approximately 739,489 times more than the median net worth of an average American at 65 (retirement age). He is also twice as wealthy as the entire British monarchy, which is approximately $88 billion as of 2017. In general, Bezos earns more money by the second than an average U.S. worker makes in one week!

Bezos previously announced his July 5 retirement as the Amazon CEO, which is the same symbolic date when the company was first founded in 1994.

For his future plans, Bezos previously teased that he would be traveling to space.

Jeff Bezos After Amazon Retirement

Together with his brother Mark Bezos and an anonymous auction winner, Jeff Bezos plans to visit the space on the suborbital rocket named New Shepard on July 20.

Bezos said that post-retirement, he would "focus (my) energies and attention on new products and early initiatives." Shortly afterward, he signed up for the Blue Origin Human Flight Mission on-board the New Shepard Space Capsule. The ship plans to briefly fly outside Earth's atmosphere, giving its passengers approximately 11 minutes of zero-gravity experience before coming back down to Earth.

New Shepard is a long-term project from Blue Origin that aims to sell space experience to all consumers. If successful, this could be the first commercial flight service opened to the general public.

As Jeff Bezos officially steps down from Amazon, Andy Jassy gets promoted. Business Insider highlighted that Jassy is a capable individual, currently working at Amazon for 24 years now--which is almost as long as Bezos. Jazzy is also one of Amazon's most powerful leaders in its cloud and tech sector.

Bezos concluded his retirement with a message that Jassy would be an "outstanding leader."



