Kaseya Ransomware Attack 2021: Complete Details, $70 Million Ransom, How to Stay Safe From Hacking

The largest ransomware attack in 2021 needs $70 million as a repair fee. The attack breached US-based software firm Kaseya systems and successfully brought down hundreds of firms in the U.K. REvil's ransomware attack is rapidly growing as a serious global cyber threat.

The Kaseya ransomware attack is a cyberthreat currently spreading across the globe. After hacking into Kaseya's IT Management Software, knock-on effects are reported coming from the US, Canada, Germany, South Africa, Colombia, and more recently, the UK.

Details on the attack and ransom are as follows:

Kaseya Ransomware Attack 2021

The REvil hacker group breached Kaseya's systems on July 4. Analysts said that the attack was scheduled when U.S. companies would be understaffed and less able to respond for the weekend.

Kaseya is an IT Management Software used by many companies. It offers an easy-access system that lets businesses monitor all remote endpoints of the company employees. More specifically, it takes over any and all computer devices under the company, so they can easily access and repair them remotely. Unfortunately, this makes the hack much more devastating.

The hacker group gained access to the managed service providers (MSPs) for both the client (Kaseya) and its customers. The hacker group stole data from these systems and is currently holding it for ransom for $70 million. This sets off a chain reaction, leading to corrupted files and inaccessible computers.

Details on the victims have been kept confidential. However, Daily Mail reported some of these victims, including schools in New Zealand, two major Dutch IT firms, and over 500 Coop Grocery stores in Sweden.

Coop Grocery stores share their experience on the attack. YouTuber Seytonic said that their self-service checkout systems all stopped working, leading to their inevitable mass closure.



Unfortunately, REvil has no plans to return the stolen data and repair the systems unless they get the $70 million ransom payment paid in cryptocurrency.

Read Also: Robinhood App Hit With Massive $70 Million Penalty: How Does the Issue Affect its Stock Price, IPO?

How to Stay Safe From Kaseya Ransomware

The National Cyber Security Center (NCSC), a government intelligence agency currently investigating the impact in the U.K., tweeted nines helpful steps that should help companies troubleshoot the Kaseya Ransomware if they have been affected by it.

Disconnect any infected devices, including computers, laptops, and other wireless devices. Disconnect from all existing network connections.

Turning your Wi-Fi and disabling core networks might also be necessary.

Reset all your credentials like passwords. Try not to be reliant on the "forgot my password" feature.

Factory reset your device and reinstall the OS.

Scan your Backup files before activating them.

Connect your devices only to a trusted network providers and secure internet lines.

Install, update and run third partly anti-virus services.

Monitor network traffic and automatically run system processes you do not recognize.

Unfortunately, no report comes in from the U.S. government and U.K. government on how they plan to address the situation and if they would submit the ransom money indicated.

Related Article: Is Your iPhone Backup Safe? Here's 1 Way to Make Sure Your Data Won't Be Leaked, Hacked!