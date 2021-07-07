How Do You Stop Robocalls? 3 Ways to Block Those Annoying Spam Calls

Anyone who owns a smartphone is probably familiar with spam calls. They call to tell you about this amazing loan discount, a free trip to Jamaica or falsely scare you into thinking that your Social Security number is suspended. It's hard to ignore them since spammers use robocalls to send calls automatically. However, there are a few ways to reduce and completely stop these spam calls from reaching your number.

Cnet reported that all US phone companies are now required to use Stir/Shaken technology to fight against spam calls. Companies registered can verify all incoming and outgoing calls routed in their networks. This should significantly reduce fake or spoof calls to your number.

However, Stir/Shaken technology does not stop all spam calls from reaching your number. Some might find ways to overcome this new feature. With that said, here are a few different tricks you can use to reduce spam calls.

3. Check Your Smartphone OS Features

For Android devices, you can use Google's Call Screen feature. This feature will answer and interact with incoming calls directed to your smartphone. If the feature identifies a robocall or spam call, it automatically blocks them from calling again. If the feature determines that the call is legitimate, it will route the call to your smartphone. You can activate this feature by opening "Settings," "Spam and Call Screen," and "Call Screen." Open the "Unknown Call Settings" and customize what calls Google Assistant will answer for you.

For iOS devices, you can use the Silence Unknown Callers. This will automatically route calls from any number not found in your Contacts, Mail, or Messages. Unfortunately, this feature makes no exceptions. It will block out numbers from legitimate people who are trying to contact you for the first time. This feature is helpful if you're desperate to block out all robocalls. To activate the feature, open "Settings," "Phone," and toggle on the "Silence Unknown Callers."

Read Also: Elon Musk Goes Full 'Harry Potter' to Promote Dogecoin Price: Will Doge Bounce Back?

2. Don't Respond to Unknown Numbers

This might seem like a no-brainer suggestion, but it comes with a catch. If you answer a robocall or interact with it in any way, it lets the spammer know your number is real. They will tag your number and target you with aggressive attacks. You can avoid this by keeping your interactions to a minimum. Here are some tips you can keep in mind:

Do not answer calls from blocked or unknown numbers

Do not assume an incoming call is coming from a local number based on its sequence

Do not respond to questions that answer with "Yes." Your answer could be recorded and later used by a scammer.

Do not disclose any of your personal information through a phone call.

1. Use Third-Party Apps or Robocall Blockers

There are plenty of apps you can use to block out robocalls. Also, these apps offer free service, which makes it a better alternative than paid wireless carrier service. Some of the best apps you can choose from are:

Use any of these options to completely block out spam and robocalls on your phone!



Related Article: Is Your iPhone Backup Safe? Here's 1 Way to Make Sure Your Data Won't Be Leaked, Hacked!