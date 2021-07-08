Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook City Concept Revealed: 1729 Apartments, Supermarket, Hotel, and More for Willow City

The first concept images and plans for Facebook City are now available! The developing city, Willow Park, is located next to the Silicon Valley headquarters of the social media giant in California. The blueprints teased several buildings, including 1729 apartments, cafes, restaurants, a supermarket, pharmacy, hotel and multiple public parks.

For months now, reports have surfaced about the planned Facebook city. The recent update just confirmed that the plan is in development, and its blueprint has been officially released. A few concept designs for the buildings are also included in this report.

DailyMail posted the exciting details and complete image gallery for Willow Park city.

Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook City Blueprint Revealed: What Is Willow Park?

Willow Park is under development on a 59-acre site in Menlo Park, California. The big space is necessary since Facebook plans to create a fully developed self-contained city featuring all the necessary shops for sustainable living.

Based on ithe concept designs, Willow Park would feature:

Town Square

Grocery Store

Public Park

Public Dog Park

Elevated Parks

Hotel

Mixed-Use Block

Residential Blocks

Office Campus

Meeting and Collaboration Space

Transit Hub

Proposed Paseo

Willow Road Tunnel

Willow or Hamilton Retail

The construction and development are being supervised by Facebook and Signature Development Group.

Willow Park and its housing units are not exclusive to Facebook employees. Instead, some non-affordable housing units, probably from the premium services of these buildings, will be offered to the Facebook employees. It is undetermined whether the company plans to provide its staff more money if they live within 10 miles of the office area, similar to the offer they made years ago.

Facebook is pouring its investments to Willow Park to ensure its overall success. Willow Park would be built adjacent to Facebook's headquarters, making travel and access a lot easier for its employees.

Also, note that only Facebook employees are allowed inside office spaces. Facebook is expanding its office space to allow around 3400 new employees to the company. Employees get a chance to enjoy the modernist design and glass dome building specifically made for them.

Why Should You Live in Facebook City?

Facebook is only one of the many global companies investing in "city" plans for their employees. Google is reportedly making plans for a San Jose "city within a city" development involving 7.3 million square feet of office space and approximately 4000 houses for its downtown area.

YouTuber PolyMatter said that tech companies are currently doing their best to make their employees happy. Competition and opportunity to get computer programmers are especially high in California. To ensure that their employees can stay long-term (beyond a three-year average), tech companies offer benefits like having their own community.



The incoming Willow Park features a lot of exciting buildings and opportunities. Facebook also gets generous by saying that most of the city area is open to the general public. Unfortunately, there are no updates given for the Facebook City completion date.

