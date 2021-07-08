Lamborghini Reveals Last Gasoline-Powered Car: Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Boasts 'Most Powerful' Engine, Goes 0-62mph in 2.8 Seconds!

Lamborghini has officially launched the "most powerful" Aventador, called the LP 780-4 Ultimae--which is also the last V12-powered supercar using pure gasoline. This supercar takes the best of both Aventador S and Aventador SVJ, creating Lamborghini's idea of a finale car.

Lamborghini has a reputation for building supercars with big 12-cylinder engines for almost 60 years. It's also popular for creating aesthetically beautiful cars, fantastic racing performance and powerful engines.

As of July 8, the automotive company is officially moving on from their gasoline-powered engines to create plug-in hybrid or fully-electric sports car models to comply with stringent carbon emission regulations. The Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae is officially its last gasoline-powered car.



Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Specs

According to The Mercury News, Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae takes its general exterior styling from the Aventador S. It uses a unique, rigid and lightweight carbon fiber monocoque car body that contributes around 1550kg. The car also maximizes aerodynamic efficiency, with a front splitter and open "mouth" that lets air aid in cooling both engine and radiator. The vehicle has an active aero system rear wing that moves to three positions for "closed," "maximum performance," and "maximum handling."

Like all current Aventador models, lateral control is optimized through four-wheel steering, enhancing the car's overall agility and stability. Driving at high speeds, the Lamborghini Dynamic Steering (LDS) is calibrated for high responsive feedback from both the front axle and rear axle, taking only five milliseconds to adapt the driver's steering movements.

IOL reported that the new Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae features 12-cylinder, 6.5-liter "Longitudinale Posteriore" (LP) engine to create 574kW. The car's transmission uses Lamborghini's lightweight Independent Shifting Rod (ISR) 7-speed shifting system, which makes robotized gearshifts in up to 50 milliseconds.

The Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae lets you pick dynamic options STRADA, SPORT, CORSA, and EGO. The latter allows you to choose your own parameters for Lamborghini active suspension (LMS), traction controls (engine, gearbox, and four-wheel drive) and steering.

Interior design for the care features two-tone grey-on-grey configurations with either white or red highlights. As seen in the video trailer, the car might come out with two variants: grey or blue.

News 18 added that the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae boasts itself as the fastest road-going Aventador, going from 0 to 62mph ain2.8 seconds. It runs at 355 km/h top speed. Price for the car is estimated to be at $500,000 or $550,000.

What Happens Next?

Lamborghini is just one of the many automotive companies who plan to move on to electric models. Ferrari and McLaren are both working on their own EV.

YouTuber Evolution Tech noted that Lamborghini confirms Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae as its "Last Pure V12 Car." This opens up the possibility that the iconic V12 engines will continue its production. However, future Lamborghini cars would only use the V12 engine for its hybrid units.

