2022 Toyota Tundra vs. 2021 Ford F-150: Engine Differences, Interior and Exterior Design, More Specs

The 2022 Toyota Tundra is already gathering quite a bit of hype before its debut this September. With its new design, the Tundra is going to be fresh and exciting, and fans new and old will find something to love about the pick-up.

The 2021 Ford F-150 isn't sporting as dramatic of a redesign and changes, but it is a testament to Ford's reliability and durability. The carried-over engine and transmission still pack a punch and the performance is just as dependable.

Design Differences Between the 2022 Toyota Tundra and 2021 Ford F-150

Both the 2022 Toyota Tundra and the 2021 Ford F-150 are classified as full-sized pick-up trucks.

From the front, the Tundra looks fierce with its redesigned front-end. The strong and large grille is getting a lot of attention from enthusiasts, although the reactions are mixed, Hardworking Trucks said.

It has the Toyota badge on the upper center of the grille, and a large light bar underneath it. Toyota also did away with halogen.

The F-150 looks equally boxy with its front-end, but the grille is more modest in size. Motortrend said the exterior design was thoughtful. It looks fun and exciting enough to entice enthusiasts, but not stripping away from its functionality and reliability.

The Ford blue oval badge is right in the middle of the grille. And it's also got strip accent lights framing the grille and headlights.

The F-150 also offers multiple cab and bed configurations, from a Regular Cab to a SuperCab, and even a SuperCrew passenger cabin, where you can seat anywhere from three to six passengers.

There are also multiple bed lengths like the 6.5 ft. and 8.0 ft bed options for the Regular and SuperCab. The SuperCrew passenger cabin can opt for a 5.5 ft. or a 6.5 ft. bed, Motortrend added.

As for the interior, not much about the Tundra has been released yet, except for a press-released photo of half of the infotainment screen.

From the looks of it, the Toyota pick-up will be sporting a touchscreen multimedia system that will surely be supporting Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Amazon Alexa like its other siblings. It looks like it covers a sizeable area of the front as well.

The Ford pickup has some fresh materials to give the cabin a more modern and upscale look. You can also have a collapsible table called the Work Surface which extends from the center console. Moreover, you can charge your devices using its regular charger with its plugs in the bed.

The F-150's infotainment system offers either an eight-inch or 12-inch touchscreen, briinging Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support and a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot.

2022 Toyota Tundra vs. 2021 Ford F-150: Engine and Other Spec Differences

The Ford F-150 is housing a 2.7-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo V-6 and a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Rumors are suggesting the 2022 Toyota Tundra will also be carrying a hybrid twin-turbo V6, although its capacity will be slightly larger, offering 3.5 liters for gas and 3.3 liters for diesel. The Tundra's engine will either be paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission or a 10-speed option like the 2021 Land Cruiser.

Although sporting a slightly smaller engine, the F-150 delivers 325 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque, and it's nearly as powerful as the traditional 5.0-liter V-8 that Ford has in its lineup, Motortrend furthered. The Tundra will be expected to pony up 409 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque.

In terms of towing capacity, the Tundra would be expected to improve upon the current pick-up's 1,730-pound payload capacity and 10,200-pound tow rating.

The F-150 has 3,325 lbs. Of payload capacity on a regular cab with 14,000 lbs of available towing capacity. To bring home just how capable the F-150 is at towing and lugging whatever it is you want to tow and lug, the F-150 is fitted with a smart hitch and smart trailer tow connector as well as onboard scales to measure payload weight.

Most of the specs for the Tundra are speculations until its debut in September. Bob Carter, the executive vice president of sales for Toyota North America, told MotorTrend that the new model "will blow you away."

Both are very exciting and capable trucks with different niches in the pick-up truck community they are trying to serve.

