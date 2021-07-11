iPhone 13 Leak Shows Upgraded MagSafe for Faster Wireless Charging, Portrait Mode Video and More

A new iPhone 13 leak is out that would surely please users with endless charging woes.

While no word is out if the new iPhone model would still support Lightning Ports, which is still very likely, word is out about one major iPhone 13 upgrade with regard to wireless charging capabilities.

Leakers Filip Koroy and Max Weinbach bared that the iPhone 13 will have an upgraded MagSafe in its entire range, a Forbes report said. This comes as a big surprise since Apple had made warnings about how the iPhone 12 could interfere with medical devices.

Journals of cardiovascular science groups have handed out warnings earlier this year about MagSafe. The Journal of the American Heart Association (JAHA) said the MagSafe in the iPhone 12 "has the potential to inhibit lifesaving therapy." The HRJ, on the other hand, issued a similar advice, stressing that iPhone 12 models could "potentially inhibit lifesaving therapy in patients."

iPhone 13 to Have Larger MagSafe Charging Cells

Koroy explained in a YouTube video that wireless charging cells in MagSafe will be bigger to "compensate for the stronger MagSafe magnets" that Weinbach earlier leaked. These larger charging cells should be "better for heat management and higher wattage."

As a result, Koroy said, "we might get faster charging through wireless," adding the possibility that the larger charging cells "could be used to initiate reverse wireless charging," which not found in current iPhone models. According to 9to5Mac, reverse wireless charging would let you use the back of your iPhone to charge other Qi-supported device such as the AirPods. Apple was said to be developing reverse wireless charging for the upcoming iPad Pro.

iPhone 13 to Carry Portrait Mode Video in Camera App

Weinbach then revealed another leak with Koroy saying "Portrait Mode video" is expected to be included in the camera app. A development that could made it a hot trend among Instagram and TikTok users. This is similar, Weinbach said, to the Portrait Mode video option on FaceTime in the iOS 15 upgrade.

With the iPhone 13 Pro offering a lower amount of storage, the Touch ID was said to make a return with Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) staying only on the Pro and Pro Max, News18.com reported. But iPhone 13 upgraders can still look forward to much awaited battery improvements, smaller notch, supersized camera bumps with impressive image stabilization, and of course the upscale five-nanometer-process A15 Bionic processors

iPhone 13 Battery Improvements Show 18% Jump, Lead to Better A15 Chipset Performance

In a previous leak, the heftiest battery improvement will be for the iPhone 13 Pro Max, having a massive climb of 665 mAh, which means an 18-percent jump in battery life, 9to5Mac noted. This applies to the other models as well having surges of about 200mAh. With better battery life, the iPhone 13 should come with a more efficient A15 processor and consistent software updates to support the feature.

