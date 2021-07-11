Tesla Full Self-Driving Upgrade Ready for Download; Warning Released It May Do the "Wrong Thing at the Worst Time"

The Tesla Full Self-Driving system (FSD) beta version 9.0 is now available for online download! However, CEO Elon Musk has warned that the software "may do the wrong thing at the worst time" as they urged drivers to stay focused on the road.

Tesla vehicles are popular choices when searching for EVs (electric vehicles) sold in the market. First, it is one of the earliest automotive companies that manufacture EVs, making the company one of the most experienced in the field. Second, Tesla promises unique upgrades for its units, which often leaves its drivers excited.

The FSD beta version 9.0 is an update that Tesla users have been waiting for over years now!.

Tesla Full Self-Driving Upgrade Beta Version 9.0

Earlier in April, Musk tweeted that the "FSD Beta V9.0 will blow your mind." He said that the Tesla units would be upgraded with higher safety through pure vision instead of the old vision + radar system.

So far, FSD beta version 9.0 successfully delivers.

Electrek reported that this software update is released as a part of "Tesla's 'feature complete' version of its self-driving software package." It uses optical imagery to read its surroundings and create its driving pattern.

When the software is activated, the instrument panel will display an expanded visualization of what the car "sees." The image shown often includes the car, number of lanes lines, curves, directional arrows, and an overview of the next road you're trying to cross.

Early access users decided to test this new upgrade and took their Tesla for a spin.

Twitter user Kim Paquette pointed out that the car is a "little jerky" during its drive. The vehicle also kept pausing in front of crosswalks. However, she said the car has significant improvements compared to the previous versions.

#FSDBeta and Washington Square. Better than previous versions but still hesitant at the usual places. #FSDBeta9 pic.twitter.com/XfisYJqQ7g — Kim Paquette 💫🦄 (@kimpaquette) July 10, 2021

YouTuber Tesla Owners Silicon Valley also took his Tesla Vision with its FSD beta 9.0 software on a test. He discovered that despite following all of his directional commands, the car also drives in a jerky manner and gets a little too close on street corners (so he has to take the wheel manually). Despite its many upgrades, Mashable emphasized that Tesla drivers need to be extra cautious with the FSD beta version 9.0. The report also noted that patch notes released with the software are "full of warnings."

Here are some of the warnings:

FSD Beta Version 9.0 Ready for Download

Gizmodo reported that FSD beta version 9.0 is only accessible in the Tesla Early access program, which consists of about 2,000 Tesla owners. Musk tweeted that depending on the limited beta's performance, the software could be available to the general public in a month or so.

Depends on how the limited beta goes. If it goes well, maybe a month or so. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 8, 2021

Despite the long delays, Tesla finally brings out their latest Tesla software: FSD beta version 9.0. Note, however, that this is a level 2 driver-assist system, meaning drivers need to stay alert and ready to take over at any moment.

