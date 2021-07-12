Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Rumor: Famous Leaker Tips Possible New Foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3 Phones, Earbuds, and Watches!

Galaxy Unpacked is Samsung's event to debut the future gadgets in its lineup. Although it's to be expected that new folding phones, smartwatches, and earbuds are going to be introduced, notable leaker Evan Blass just gave everyone a closer look at the new devices that will make their official appearances later this year.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Leaks

Well-known leaker Evan Blass took to Twitter to post a series of tweets showcasing two new Galaxy foldables, a new Galaxy FE phone, two new Galaxy Watches, and even a set of new Galaxy Buds, The Verge reports. Blass also revealed that the Galaxy Unpacked event is expected to happen on August 11.

In a few tweet threads, Blass posted GIFs offering a closer look at the new devices, including renders of the rumored Galaxy Z Fold 3--which is said to support the S Pen stylus--and the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

The Z Fold 3 will be coming in white, green and black. The Z Fold sports two screens, one on the "front" when it is folded and the massive folded screen. It will also be housing three rear cameras and a punch-hole front camera. It also has a USB C cable port for chargers and other accessories.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 GIFs showed that the phone will come in purple, black, gold, and green. Two rear cameras and a punch-hole front-facing camera are fitted in the phone. The design also has a thick strip of black across the top of the back of the phone no matter the color of the rest of the phone. The length of the strip is as long as the two cameras at the left-hand corner are positioned.

The rumored Galaxy S21 FE renders posted come in white, a yellowish gray, purple, and black. Positioned to be the mid-range version of the S21, the phone's price tag could be below $700, Engadget added. Design cues were definitely taken from the Samsung flagship similar to how the S20 FE looked similar to the S20.

The Galaxy S21 FE will be sporting three rear cameras with the flash next to the topmost camera unlike the Z Fold 3 that had it at the bottom of the three-camera stack. The cameras also look slightly raised from the rest of the black of the phone. The punch-hole front-facing camera also leaves the screen as undisturbed as it can.

As for the wearable tech, one model of the smartwatches seems to match closely with the rumored Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. It sports rotating bezels and two buttons on the right side. The watch GIFs showcased three colors: white, black and gray.

The second watch model appears to match the rumored Galaxy Watch Active 4 with a simpler design compared to the rumored Classic. It doesn't have rotating bezels and comes in gray, dark green, white, peach and black. The Verge said it could come in two sizes, 44mm and 40mm.

Lastly, unannounced Galaxy Buds 2 could come in three colors gray, purple and white. They will be housed in a white case and should have active noise cancelation.

More Samsung Leaks

It does seem likely that August 11 is the date to circle on your calendars as Samsung hinted at an Unpacked event "later this summer," The Verge noted. The company has also hosted summer Unpacked events for the past few years and they usually fall earlier in the month, which doesn't make August 11 sound out of place.

As the event draws nearer, Engadget suspects more leaks and teasers, including those from Samsung itself, should be surfacing in the near future. By the time the actual event comes around, people shouldn't be too surprised about any of the devices making their official debut.

