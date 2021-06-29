Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Colors Leaked! Beige, Pink, 6 Other Variants Revealed

With Samsung set to introduce a number of new devices at an Unpacked event in August, fans should expect a superb, vibrant burst of colors for its clamshell foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Colors: Eight Shades From Violet to Pink

Leaked renders by way of GizNext revealed a thorough view of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, but what caught users' attention is the claim that the foldable will be available in eight different colors--violet, white, green, dark blue, beige, gray, black, and hold your breath...pink! Definitely a wide range of colors that would suit users' variety of taste!

All the models will carry a two-toned look, with the outer display and cameras in a solid black glass rectangle, Tech Radar noted.

The Z Flip 3 has the 6.7-inch internal display similarly found in the original Z Flip, with quite a lengthy 25:9 aspect ratio. It has a larger external display at 1.9 inches, which is bigger than all its predecessor models. It also has a larger dual camera setup with a more massive outer screen as well.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Specs: Under-Display Selfie Camera, Bigger Batteries

The rear cameras will be arranged vertically. At the front, the Z Flip 3 will have an under-display selfie camera. The Z Flip 3 will also carry a bigger battery than the original Z Flip phone.

Read Also: Samsung Galaxy Flip 3, Fold 3 Launch Date, Specs and More-Price Teased for Around $1000! [RUMOR]

The renders presented also highlighted what would appear on the outer screen, such as media controls while playing audio--a hint that the Z Flip 3 will be a touchscreen.

Other leaks suggest that the Z Flip 3 will support the S Pen stylus, which will likewise come with the Z Fold 3.

GizNext further claimed that the Z Flip 3 would be flagship-grade smartphones, powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor. It will likewise get a larger secondary screen than the Z Flip that is evident in the renders.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: Expected Release Date and Price

A reliable leaker Max Jambor stressed that if the renders are genuine, Samsung will have its Unpacked event scheduled on August 11, rather than August 3 as previously believed, XDA Developers claimed. This is because in one of the leaked images, a date showing August 11, could be seen. It is a date that Samsung is expected to match with the actual release date.

The expected recommended retail price of the Z Flip 3 is at $1,400, GizNext claimed.

The Z Flip 3 is expected to roll out with the Z Fold 3 on the Unpacked event, but no official confirmation from Samsung has been given. Leaked colors on the Z Fold 3, meanwhile, include yellow, black, purple and dark gray. However, these rumors should always be taken with a grain of salt.

With the absence of a Note 21 release this year, it seems Samsung is going all out on its foldables, and its flagship Galaxy S22 by later this year or early next year.

Related Article: Samsung Phones Next Generation: New Galaxy Can Fold Twice, Expand Up to 7.2 Inches!