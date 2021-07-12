iPad Mini Leak Reveals Major Redesign, Release Date: Apple Decreasing Bezels, Removing Home Button?

Apple is rumored to be redesigning its smallest tablet, and it will be quite the dramatic change for the tablet seen since its debut in 2012. Analysts, experts, and leakers are confident the redesigned iPad Mini will be debuting later this year and it will be sporting notable changes.

iPad Mini Redesign Leak: Smaller Bezels, No Home Button?

Apple has been consistently revamping its iPad range. From its iPad Air to iPad Pro, Apple has been seeking to improve its line of tablets to fit every type of consumer. This time around, they've focused on their smallest iPad and gave it a refreshed design.

According to Gizmodo, the new iPad Mini is expected to do away with the home button to give it smaller bezels and more screen space. This will make the iPad Mini more cohesive with the other newer iPad models in the lineup.

Redesigned iPad mini likely coming this fall with iPad Air-like design https://t.co/JP5UyjMk5r pic.twitter.com/Vtql8u3Try — AppleTrack (@appltrack) July 11, 2021

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, which Cnet refers to as a famously reliable supply chain analyst, the new iPad Mini could sport a 7.9-inch miniLED display, similar to that of the current 12.9-inch iPad Pro model. The new Mini could also borrow design cues from the iPad Air, as well as carry the latest processor inside.

The last updated iPad Mini was back in 2019, and it was made faster with an A12 Bionic processor and Apple Pencil support, 9 to 5 Mac said.

Apple has been making efforts to create iPads for everyone, as seen by the different models they offer at different price ranges.

They created the iPad Pro to cater to professionals in the creative industry or those who want a heavy-duty tablet for work. The iPad and iPad Air catered to the more casual users or those who want to explore including an iPad into their workflow without needing all the extra power from the Pro models, which do give significant weight to the hefty price tag.

Now, the improved iPad Mini could also compare in power and capabilities as its larger siblings but cater to a different customer.

A report claims Apple's refresh of the #iPadmini is ready for a fall launch, with the company also working on an #iMac update with a larger screen and #AppleSilicon. https://t.co/PCODzbzs5q pic.twitter.com/Ir2YvuEu7A — AppleInsider (@appleinsider) July 11, 2021

By integrating Apple Pencil support across all newer models, Apple has made creativity and versatile functions with the iPad more accessible. This encourages students, professionals, creatives, and anyone in between to integrate an iPad in their day-to-day activities be it taking down notes, annotating documents,or creating artwork.

According to Cnet, Apple's entire suite of iPad products has been one of its winning products during the pandemic, with sales up more than 20 percent.

Read Also: iPad Pro 2023 Coming: Rumor Leaks Powerful Features Like 3-nm Chip, Larger Sizes, OLED Panels

Redesigned iPad Mini Release Date

In Mark Gurman's latest newsletter, he reported that the new iPad mini "should be a go" later this fall, 9 to 5 Mac noted. Kuo reported that Apple did delay the iPad Mini from the first half of the year to the second half due to the chip shortage.

But despite the global shortage in microchips for essentially anything electronic, Apple seems to be on track for the fall release. Apple is planning to update its iPad Mini this year before refreshing the iPad Pro later in 2022, per Cnet.

Related Article: iPhone 13 Leak Shows Upgraded MagSafe for Faster Wireless Charging, Portrait Mode Video and More