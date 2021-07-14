Child Tax Credit 2021: How to Open an ID.me Account to Get Your $3,600 Per Child Payment

The IRS has opened up a new online tool that lets you change your personal information, update your bank details, and monitor your $3,600 child tax credit payment. You can now sign up for an ID.me account to get in touch with IRS services online!

The first wave of child tax credit payment is scheduled to drop on July 15. Eligible families will receive $300 monthly recurring payments until December. If you have an IRS account, you can check the details of your payment through their website.

The child tax credit payment is automatically credited to you if you are qualified based on your 2020 tax returns. The amount you can receive is more or less than $3600, depending on your adjusted gross income (AGI) and the number of dependents.

If you have not submitted these requirements to the IRS, then you better do so now! The deadline for the child tax credit payment has passed for July, but you can still catch up to the August check. You can use the ID.me account to manage these ongoing payments.

Child Tax Credit 2021 Online Portal

The ID.me is an online account you can use to:

Update the IRS about your current family situation (this includes new dependents or sudden loss of income due to unemployment)

Update your mailing address

Update your bank information

Check if you're enrolled in the child tax credit payment

Unenroll from the advance payments

Monitor and check if you will receive the correct child tax credit amount

Note that you might need this ID.me to specifically unenroll from child tax credit payments. Some eligible families decide to opt out of the monthly payments to receive the child tax credit payment in one lump sum. Full details for this method are available in this article.

Read Also: Fourth Stimulus Check Tracker: Petition for $2000 Monthly Recurring Payments Reaches 2.5 Million Signatures, What Now?

How to Open an ID.me Account

To open up your ID.me account, you need your Social Security number, a photo ID, and a phone or computer camera. Afterward, follow these steps Cnet provided.

Open the Child Tax Credit Update Portal. Tap on the "Manage Advance Payments."

You will be redirected to a page where you can Sign In or Create a New Account for IRS or ID.me. Scroll down to the "Create an Account."

Enter your "email address" and generate your "password." Click "Create an account."

You will be redirected to the ID.me service page. Read and "Continue"

ID.me will authenticate your email address. Do the extra instructions to verify your identity.

Next, you will need to "Upload" a picture of your valid ID. You can use your driver's license or passport.

You will be asked to take a "Selfie." You can use your computer or phone camera, with the latter receiving a link where you can upload the photo.

After the photos are uploaded, you need to provide your "Social Security Number."

When all files have been updated, click "continue.

ID.me would send a text message confirming your account setup.

Click on "Allow" so the ID.me page can verify your account with the IRS.

(IF) ID.me is unable to verify you, you would receive a video call option with a "Trusted Referee" to complete the verification process.



Related Article: Tax Refund Schedule for July 2021: How to Use 'Where's My Amended Return?' Tool, File for Form 1099-G to Know Your Payment