Fourth Stimulus Check Tracker: Petition for $2000 Monthly Recurring Payments Reaches 2.5 Million Signatures, What Now?

The call for a fourth stimulus check is getting loud and clear. In fact, an online petition asking for a $2000 recurring payment from Congress officially reached 2.5 million signatures as of time of writing.

By now, the internet is flooded with reports about the possibility of a new wave of recurring payments. The Biden Administration, however, has made it clear that they do not have plans for a fourth stimulus check. Instead, they are investing on long-term plans for the country, such as national infrastructure improvements.

However, the call for a fourth stimulus check does not stop there.

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Petition for $2000 Payments Reaches 2.5 Million Signatures

Over a year ago, Stephanie Bonin wrote a letter to the U.S. House of Representatives and the US Senate petitioning $2,000 recurring stimulus check payments.

She pointedout that families struggle to make an income while facing large debts from utilities, rent, and child care. She concluded in her petition that "We need immediate checks and recurring payments so that we can keep our heads above water. Congress needs to make sure that we won't be left financially ruined for doing our part to keep the country healthy."

With the petition targeting 3 million signatures, it has already garnered more than 2,540,000 support at the time of writing. The online petition is less than half a million away from completing its target!

Many others are also supporting another wave of stimulus payments. Earlier this year, the House of Ways and Means Committee also wrote a letter to the white house saying, "A fourth stimulus check would surely help families pay their food, houses, and current debt." Afterward, 21 senators also wrote to "include recurring direct payments and automatic unemployment insurance extensions tied to economic conditions in your Build Back Better long-term economic plan. This crisis is far from over, and families deserve certainty that they can put food on the table and keep a roof over their heads."

Will There Be a 4th Stimulus Check?

The government needs a significant budget to approve another wave of stimulus checks. As it stands, BGR highlighted two key events that are eating up the stimulus budget.

Payment for the third stimulus checks is still being distributed on a weekly basis. If you have not yet received yours, then don't worry. The $1400 stimulus money is scheduled to be delivered throughout the year until December. IRS does not elaborate on its delivery pattern, so it is undetermined whether your payment would come this month or by the end of the year.

Child Tax Credit payments are also being distributed starting now until the end of the year. This gives eligible families $250 to $300 recurring payments. In total, you can receive $3600 per qualifying child under six years old. Half the amount will come next year.

Despite the escalating call for a fourth stimulus check, the government has shown no signs of supporting this proposed plan.



