Is SpaceX Starlink a Good Investment? Elon Musk's Satellite Internet Expanding to Mexico, Analysts Predict $20 Billion Yearly Cash Flow

Starlink internet satellite connections has reached another country in its quest for global expansion. The internet service provider got a 10-year license to operate in Mexico. Additionally, analysts predict huge monetary gains for the company if they survive this "early stage."

Elon Musk proposed another radical idea for the future. Using space satellites launched around Earth, his company offers high-speed to any customers across the planet. SpaceX, the company tasked with sending satellites to Earth's orbit, calls this internet service "Starlink."

Elon Musk's Satellite Internet

Starlink takes its name after the image of a constellation. With its aim to send thousands of interlinked satellites in space, Starlink's overall appearance might look similar to glowing constellations in the sky. Starlink also uses its interconnectedness with the broadcasting system to generate high-speed internet service and direct it to specific locations on Earth.

Starlink is still in its public beta program. Internet service reportedly runs at 50 Mb/s to 150 Mb/s and latency from 20ms to 40ms depending on environmental conditions. Consumers also experience brief periods with no internet connectivity, despite optimal hardware conditions.

To use Starlink's internet service, customers need to pay $499 upfront for the hardware and $99 per month for the internet. The cost upfront is used to pay the "easy to set up" Starlink Kit with its Starlink Wi-Fi router, power supply, cables and mounting pod. During installation, Starlink is required to be mounted on places like your roof, with a clear view of the skies. You could download the Starlink app for more details and suggestions for their service.

Satellite Internet Expanding to Mexico

Although Starlink advertised itself to reach anywhere globally, the company needs a legal license to run locally. Advanced Television reported that the Internet provider was finally granted its license on May 28 by the Instituto Federal de Telecomunicaciones (IFT) in Mexico. The Starlink system should be operational in that country before the end of this year.

Starlink secured its future in Mexico with its 10-year license to operate. By then, the service predicted connection speeds up to 1 Gb/s. This is because Starlink aimed to send another wave of satellites in space by the end of July through Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Read Also: Elon Musk Denies Conflict of Interest in Lawsuit vs. Tesla Shareholders: Complete Details of Testimony, SolarCity Issue

Is SpaceX Starlink a Good Investment?

Some investors have now taken an interest in Starlink's potential sales in the future. Markets insider reported that the company could have up to $20 billion cash flow annually in the coming years.

While its long-term plans seem to be well thought out, Starlink faces many different challenges up to date.

First, the company might need roughly $10 billion in funds to launch all its satellites in space. Also, with the internet provider still in its beta phase, Starlink is difficult to advertise among consumers.

If Starlink does not go bankrupt by the end of this year, the $20 billion cash flow prediction could hold true.

Related Article: Perseids Meteor Shower 2021: How to Watch Epic Cosmic Event Online Anywhere in the World