Is Your iPhone 12 Battery Draining Fast? New Apple Battery Pack Lets You Charge Anywhere!

Apple has just released its new magnetic battery pack for iPhone 12 fitted with MagSafe. Now, iPhone owners can simply stick the battery pack onto the back of the device and charge its battery with no problem.

iPhone 12 Battery Draining Fast? Charge With the New Battery Pack

MagSafe is a new feature for the iPhone 12 lineup, according to Ars Technica. The MagSafe ensures that the charger and the iPhone's charging coils are properly aligned.

The supported iPhones are fitted with magnets on the back that can be used to attach accessories like a wallet and now the new battery pack.

This will be Apple's first wireless battery pack. It has come out with non-magnetic battery cases for previous models in the past, The Verge noted.

Apple has launched a new MagSafe Battery Pack for $99 and is compatible with the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. While plugged in, it can charge an iPhone up to 15W pic.twitter.com/ALJwl4rAFi — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) July 13, 2021

The battery pack charges the iPhone at 5 W while unplugged or 15 W while plugged in. Ars Technica added that the MagSafe Battery Pack itself can be charged at up to 15 W, but when the pack is attached to an iPhone and you charge both simultaneously, you can charge at 20 W, Apple's ad copy said.

To track the battery pack's charging status, you can check the iPhone's home screen Batteries widget or on the lock screen and Today view.

Apple has not disclosed the battery's capacity but has published a support document containing clarifications and tidbits such as your iPhone may get slightly warmer as it chargers, which is normal for wireless charging devices. If the batter does get too warm, iPhone's software might limit charging above 80 percent to extend the iPhone battery's lifespan.

Charging to full capacity will resume when the temperature drops. You can do this by moving your iPhone and charger to a cooler location; but, please do not stick your iPhone and battery pack inside the refrigerator or freezer. This may actually damage your device.

If you do leave your MagSafe Battery pack charging for prolonged periods of time, you need not worry about the battery health of the device. The battery pack comes with a charge management feature to help maintain battery health in case it is connected to power longer than necessary.

The MagSafe Battery Pack from Apple has been released!



It’s available for $99 USD and is compatible with all iPhone 12 models.https://t.co/j5dXWQHBYo pic.twitter.com/gdAZVWIpaq — Max Balzer (@maxbalzer_) July 13, 2021

Read Also: Does iPhone 12 Night Mode Work for Selfies? Yes, and Here's How to Use It!

How Much is the New iPhone 12 MagSafe Battery Pack?

The MagSafe Battery pack costs $99 and it's available on Apple's online store. Shipping for the battery packs will begin later this month sometime between July 22 and 12, per The Verge.

The battery pack is compatible with the whole iPhone 12 range, Ars Technica added. That would be the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The iPhone is required to be updated to iOS 14.7 or later.

It is unsure whether or not the battery pack can support charging Apple's other devices that support wireless charging like the AirPods or the Apple Watches; or even other devices that support Qi wireless charging.

The product itself includes a lightning port but does not come with a power adapter or cable. Apple does recommend that you use a USB-C-to-Lightning cable alongside a 20W or higher USB-C power adapter.

Related Article: iPhone 13 Leak Shows Upgraded MagSafe for Faster Wireless Charging, Portrait Mode Video and More