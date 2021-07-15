iPhone 13 Leaks Reveal Wi-Fi 6E technology for Better Range, But In-Display Touch ID Fingerprint Scrapped

With the launch of the iPhone 13 drawing closer, design and specs leaks are still being released constantly. This time around, it is revealed that Apple has made a shocking design decision. The tech giant is said to have improved on its existing tech.

iPhone 13 Wi-Fi 6E Protocol Improvement

Apple is still committed to delivering an improved iPhone, and the upcoming generation of iPhones will feature the enhanced Wi-Fi 6E protocol, MacRumors reported. Wi-Fi 6 was first introduced with the iPhone 11 back in 2019 and offered significantly improved speeds and security compared to the previous Wi-Fi 5 framework.

Not a lot of Wi-Fi 6E access points to connect to right now, but this helps future-proof the iPhone 13 (or whatever it's called). Note that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra already has 6E support. https://t.co/gXIxk77sF7 — Dwight Silverman (@dsilverman) July 15, 2021

Wi-Fi 6E offers users access to an extended version of the Wi-Fi 6 framework with the additional 6GHz band which will result in increased bandwidth and less interference for devices that support Wi-Fi 6E.

According to DigiTimes, Apple plans to include the latest framework in this year's generation of iPhones. Wi-Fi 6E will slowly become the standard for iOS and Android devices next year despite only being announced early last year.

How would you feel about Touch ID being brought back to the iPhone but instead of being a button, it would be integrated underneath the screen? One of the many rumours regarding the iPhone 13 coming this fall. I can only imagine the oily fingerprints this would cause. 🤦🏿‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/3vV2S9Uh7q — AB 🚀 (@TechWAaron) July 10, 2021

iPhone 13 In-Display Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor Rumor Debunked

The idea of iPhones bringing back Touch ID in light of the protocols to wear face masks during the global pandemic, which renders Face ID useless, is somethiing that everyone was fully supportive of.

Rumors suggested that instead of reviving the home button to house the Touch ID fingerprint sensor, Apple would fit a fingerprint sensor in the screen, not compromising the full-screen display design that they have had since the iPhone X. However, this may not actually be the case.

Mark Gurman and Debby Wu revealed that the tech giant has scrapped the plans to introduce the new in-display Touch ID fingerprint scanner for the upcoming iPhone line, Forbes reported. According to Gurman and Wu, the company has tested tech for an in-display fingerprint reader, but the feature will likely appear in a later generation of the iPhone. Perhaps the iPhone 14 will debut the feature later next year.

Google made the opposite move when they reverted to a fingerprint sensor for their Pixel 5. Apple tried its hand at mitigating the face recognition problem when users are wearing a mask by introducing an iPhone unlock system using the Apple Watch, Forbes added. However, it wasn't a universal solution considering you would need to own an Apple Watch to access this feature.

my disappointment is immeasurable, and my day is ruined https://t.co/l7GQWBqbTS — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) July 14, 2021

Another debunked rumor about the iPhone 13 is the possibility of LiDAR sensors being fitted in all models in the lineup. Sadly, LiDAR will remain exclusive to the Pro and Pro Max iPhone 13 models, MacRumors said.

Apple enthusiasts should still expect advanced display specs, improved and supersized rear cameras, a smaller notch, significant battery life improvements, and the latest and cutting-edge A15 chipset for the upcoming iPhone 13.

Despite the global shortage of microchips that have delayed the production of electronic devices across the board, sources say that Apple is on track with its production of the newest iPhone. The iPhone 13 should be making its debut later this September.

