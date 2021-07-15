'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Free Streaming? How to Watch LeBron James' Film on HBO Max Free Trial

The 1996 cult classic "Space Jam" is getting a sequel 25 years after it premiered, and this time around, it's LeBron James rounding up together a "Looney Tunes" basketball team. "Space Jam: A New Legacy" will simultaneously hit the theaters and HBO Max on July 16, and you can actually get the streaming service for free and safely watch the Tune Squad play their hearts out in the comfort of your home.

"Space Jam: A New Legacy"

If you have been waiting close to a quarter of a century for the next Looney Tunes-basketball crossover bonanza, looking forward to LA Lakers' LeBron James acting chops, or you're just a fan of the cartoons, you don't have to wait for that much longer.

"Space Jam: A New Legacy" will follow LeBron's character as he and The Looney Tunes gang team up to rescue James' son from an evil AI program called Al-G Rhythm played by Done Cheadle, TechRadar said.

And just like Michael Jordan in the original "Space Jam" film, James and the Looney Tunes have to go up against another superpowered basketball team. The Tune Squad needs to defeat the Goon Squad and help James' family return from the Serververse to the real world.

The Tune Squad will have the classic Looney Tune pals such as Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, Proxy Pig, the Tazmanian Devil and Daffy Duck. Granny Emma Webster even made it to the team.

Tweety Bird, Wile E. Coyote, Road Runner and Yosemite Sam are also part of the team, and you get to see almost every Warner Bros. character in the film at one point or another. Even the Flintstones made a cameo!

How To Stream 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' on HBO Max For Free

If you have not signed up for HBO Max yet, now is your chance. New users can get HBO Max for free online by signing up for the seven-day Hulu trial, per Rolling Stone.

The trial includes both HBO Max and Hulu for free. The free subscription lasts for a week and offers full access to both streaming services' offerings. You can choose to cancel or continue your plan afterward.

HBO Max does not offer a free trial exclusively and so the free Hulu trial including HBO Max is the closest thing.

If you are an AT&T customer, you can also get HBO Max for free as part of the telco's unlimited phone, TV, and internet plans. Eligible plans include the AT&T Unlimited Elite, Unlimited Plus, and Unlimited Choice, according to Rolling Stone. Most of their cable and home internet plans should be covered as well. You can learn more about that on the AT&T website.

A subscription to HBO Max begins at $9.99 a month for its cheaper ad-supported plan. The regular, ad-free streaming plan costs $14.99 monthly. An annual subscription costs $99.99 with ads and $149.99 without ads.

Rolling Stone also noted that HBO Max does offer deals and discounts from time to time.

With HBO Max, subscribers have access to popular shows and movies from Warner Bros., DC, Studio Ghibli, and more.



