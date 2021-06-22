Netflix vs. Disney Plus vs. HBO Max: Pros, Cons, Prices and Best Shows to Watch

With so many networks offering their own streaming services, it can be overwhelming. It can also get expensive and if you're only streaming a few shows out of service, is it really worth the extra cost?

We'll break down the three major streaming platforms--Netflix, Disney Plus and HBO Max--so you can decide which one is the best fit for you

Netflix: Pros, Cons, Price, and What To Watch

Netflix was the pioneer and basically, other major networks tried to follow suit after seeing the immense success of the streaming platform.

Price: Netflix has different tiers for its streaming services, Android Authority said. The lowest is $8.99 a month providing one concurrent stream and 480p video resolution. One step above that is the $13.99 a month, allowing for two concurrent streams at 1080p resolution. The final tier is priced at $17.99 a month, supporting four streams at the same time, and 4K resolution.

Pros: the extensive catalog of TV shows, documentaries, and movies on Netflix was the selling point for many people as they switched from Cable to a streaming subscription service. Netflix's original shows like "Stranger Things" and "The Witcher" are very popular and successful, too,

Cons: A lot of classic TV shows are getting more expensive to license as the network companies come up with their own streaming platform, Tech Radar noted. So Netflix is really trying to churn out original content to retain customers.

What To Watch: "The Witcher," "The Crown," "The Queen's Gambit," "Bridgerton," "Tiger King," and the "To All the Boys" trilogy. You get a lot of options with genres and age groups.

‘Somebody Feed Phil’ Renewed for Season 5 at Netflix (Exclusive) – The Hollywood Reporter https://t.co/0UzwOv6VAA — Phil Rosenthal (@PhilRosenthal) June 22, 2021

Disney Plus: Pros, Cons, Price, and What To Watch

Disney Plus is gaining a lot of momentum. Owning Pixar, Marvel Studios, the "Star Wars" franchise, and National Geographic, every age group is covered.

Price: Disney Plus costs $7.99 a month, offering an annual subscription at $79.99 a year. It also offers bundle deals that include Hulu (with ads), and ESPN Plus for $13.99, per Android Authority. If you really want to do away with the ads on Hulu, that will be $19.99 a month.

Pros: You have every Disney classic, TV show and movie ready at your fingertips. You aso get Pixar animations, Marvel's exclusive TV Shows, and all the films. Moreover, you get amazing Nat Geo documentaries available to you at any time. And you can stream all of this in 4K!

Cons: All the PG and G rate content is great and some are quite nostalgic, but there isn't much to offer for the adult audience besides the nostalgia factor. Although its recent purchase of 20th Century Fox could solve that, the entire "Simpsons" catalog and other Fox productions are probably going to make it on Hulu instead of directly on Disney Plus, and that will cost extra.

What to Watch: "The Bad Bunch," "Cruella," "Raya and the Last Dragon," "Mandalorian," "Wanda Vision," "Loki," and "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier." If you're a sucker for franchises and nostalgia, Disney Plus has you covered.

Time to catch up with #Loki and #Mobius! Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson break down this surprising friendship in a special interview!



A new episode of Marvel Studios' Loki arrives tomorrow on @DisneyPlus.https://t.co/FckxWDd4Ub — Loki (@LokiOfficial) June 22, 2021

HBO Max: Pros, Cons, Price, and What To Watch

According to Cnet, HBO max is the biggest Netflix competitor since Disney Plus.

Price: HBO Max offers its subscription service at $14.99--no tiers or bundles, just a straightforward payment of the service.

Pros: It basically has everything you want, no price tiers block you from "The Big Bang Theory", "Friends", "The Matrix," "The Lord of the Rings", "Harry Potter", and the DC Extended Universe. It even got Studio Ghibli movies in its catalog.

Cons: HBO Max does not support 4K HDR unlike Netflix's highest tier just which is a dollar more. Unlike Netflix's binge-dump of the entire series for subscribers to watch, HBO releases their episodes every week, similar to Disney Plus.

It's also on most major platforms and devices except Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

What To Watch: "Game of Thrones," "Big Bang Theory," "Rick and Morty," "Friends," "Harry Potter," and for the kids, "Sesame Street." HBO's shows and movies are just as extensive and contain a huge number of hits.

Our only hope to save the world is a bunch of supervillains -- what could go wrong? Check out the new trailer for James Gunn’s #TheSuicideSquad, in theaters and streaming exclusively on @HBOMax* August 6. pic.twitter.com/jPL59lcyOR — The Suicide Squad (@SuicideSquadWB) June 22, 2021

Wrap Up

All three platforms support mobile downloads for offline viewing and offer quite a wide array of shows, movies, and documentaries.

Netflix has perfected the craft of being an online streaming entertainment platform with its services. The problem is, as more and more of the classic programs and movies are getting expensive to license, some of these shows may be removed from Netflix's catalog in the future, but they do have great originals as well.

Disney Plus has an entertainment giant under its belt and offers quite a lot of desirable titles in its catalog. The price is very friendly to the wallet and if you're already a huge Star Wars, Marvel, or Disney nerd, you're pretty much settled.

HBO Max is really just the TV version of HBO available online. It sadly does not support 4K which does affect the viewing experience, especially if you are going after the "home movie theater" type of experience. But the extensive catalog is quite alluring.

The decision then depends on what you're most concerned about: budget, the catalog, or the streaming quality. As long as you're getting your money's worth, whichever platform you choose is the right platform for you.

