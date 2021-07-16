Apple New Safari Design in New iOS and macOS Betas Sparks Controversy: How to Revert the Redesign

Beta users of the upcoming iOS 15 and macOS Monterey have received the third developer beta from Apple and it is bringing in some new elements and much-needed fixes for Safari. Find out more about the new design tweaks in Apple's native internet browser and how beta users can revert the redesign.

Redesigned Safari for iPhone and Mac

For the new iOS and macOS, Apple decided to make some controversial design changes and ran it through the users in their developer beta program.

When Apple announced its next-gen operating systems back in June, it said that it’s going to redesign Safari in macOS Monterey. One of the things that’s set to change is the tab experience, which was seen in the first developer beta. pic.twitter.com/IMNems1D98 — Akash Pal (@TechnicalSkyin) July 15, 2021

The third rollout of the beta undid some of the more daring changes that were introduced in the earlier beta versions, The Verge reported. Safari in the macOS Monterey beta has the normal tab bar back in the previous design.

iOS 15 beta is still sticking to its new tab view and the URL bar finds a new home on the bottom of the display.

Users are getting a more consistent design for the URL bar now. Unlike the last bata that allowed the bar to bounce to the top of the screen when you selected it, Apple has permanently docked the bar at the bottom of the screen.

Complete Safari redesign in MacOS Monterey. That’s a tab bar at the top. Very minimal and flat. pic.twitter.com/u1iwHdeqeB — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) June 7, 2021

Apple has also added a new refresh option to the pop-over menu when users tap and hold the URL bar. The improved search user interface and support for quick website searches help develop a more cohesive user experience, The Verge noted.

The macOS Safari is more paired back as it seems like Apple just brought back part of its Big Sur design for the URL bar and tabs. Currently, the design has restored the URL back at the top of each safari menu with a row of tabs underneath it.

The iPadOS version of Safari has remained unchanged however there is still plenty of time before Apple is expected to release the new OS updates until later this fall so there is still plenty of time for additional changes across all of Apple's platforms.

Safari’s redesign is taking some getting used to but it definitely welcome! #iOS15 pic.twitter.com/q2e9FtYx4K — TK (@future_retro_t) July 14, 2021

Read Also: Afraid of the iPhone Green Screen of Death? Major Causes and 5 Ways to Save Your Apple Device

How to Revert the Safari Redesign in macOS

According to 9 to 5 Mac, beta users can revert the Safari redesign in the macOS Monterey beta three in just two easy steps.

Open Safari and select "View" in the upper left corner. Search for "Show Separate Tab Bar" and toggle that feature off. It is that easy.

Now Safari looks like the first two betas of macOS Monterey but with the addition of the Reload button returning.

Beta 3 safari tab redesign. I don’t know if I love it or hate it yet but it functions nicely. pic.twitter.com/0LSDgHE3Gp — Saint (@HearingVisuals) July 15, 2021

9 to 5 Mac pointed out how macOS Monterey beta three still does not offer support to the long-awaited Universal Control feature that allows users to seamlessly move the trackpad and keyboard between Macs and iPads. The feature was first introduced in the WWDC21 keynote but no implementations of the new feature have been introduced in the beta just yet.

Apple has also sprinkled a few new features to macOS Monterey including AirPlay to Mac, SharePlay, a Shortcuts app, and a redesigned FaceTime experience allowing users to blur their background.

The new operating systems along with the new iPhone should be ready for the market this fall.

Related Article: iPhone 13 Leaks Reveal Wi-Fi 6E technology for Better Range, But In-Display Touch ID Fingerprint Scrapped