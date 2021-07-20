WWE SummerSlam 2021: How to Apply as Ring Announcer via TikTok!

WWE is searching for two new ring announcers for the SummerSlam 2021! Everybody has a chance to join the search by applying via TikTok online.

The biggest World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) event of the year is set on August 21! According to Comicbook, the SummerSlam 2021 might feature highlights like Edge vs. Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg, and also the grand return of John Cena himself!

Before the big event, however, WWE reportedly wants some fresh faces in the ring, and they're using the TikTok resume feature to do their search.

How to Apply as WWE SummerSlam 2021 Ring Announcer via TikTok

The ring announcer position is open to anyone interested to join. WWE requires the applicants to upload "their most entertaining videos" on TikTok. The selected performers will win the official ring announcer position and a free trip to the SummerSlam Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

To apply as a ring announcer, you need to use your TikTok account and follow these steps:

Follow #WWEAnnouncerContest

Pick one of the WWE video uploads introducing iconic wrestlers

Video yourself introducing these people with the descriptions provided in the clip.

Upload your video together with the WWE video of your choice and add "#wweannouncercontest" in the description

WWE will review all video submissions on August 16 and select two winners from the list. No further instructions were provided but. It is assumed that the WWE will message winners directly with contract conditions and further information.

WWE Searching Applicants via TikTok

According to Cnet, WWE is also using the TikTok resume feature for other purposes, like finding and recruiting its new generation of Superstars. The details are posted in this link.

The description said, "At WWE we recruit athletes and performers from around the world with wide-ranging backgrounds including the NFL, NBA, MMA, Olympic sports, Collegiate athletics, the Military, Strongman, the world of entertainment ... and now TikTok!"

Ideal candidates for their program are people with:

World-class athleticism

Size, flexibility, strength, & agility

Personality & charisma

Global appeal & diversity

Coachability, work ethic, & professionalism

WWE SummerSlam 2021

SummerSlam 2021 will stream live at 5 PM PT at WWE Network worldwide.

Official details for the event, specifically on the wrestlers and athletes appearing, are still confidential. YouTuber Cultaholic Wrestling made his guess on some of the possible comebacks:

Edge

The Rock

Brock Lesnar

Sasha Banks

Cardi B

Daniel Bryan

The Bella Twins

Becky Lynch



Unfortunately, this is an unofficial list and names are subject to change depending on the WWE roaster list. More details and information might come in the next few weeks as the scheduled date gets closer.

The SummerSlam 2021 is an event many sports fans and wrestling enthusiasts have anxiously been waiting for. Sportskeeda reported that the big-four pay-per-view event tickets sell at $35 up to $10,000. The cheaper seats are found on the back, and the expensive ones are closer to the ring.

