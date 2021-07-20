Jeff Bezos Space Flight a Success! Video Highlight, Crew Interview After Blue Origin Launch, Funniest Meme Reactions

The Blue Origin space flight with Jeff Bezos was a success! The videos of the four-person crew playing with Skittles and experimenting with gravity spread like wildfire throughout the internet. However, social media reactions to this historical event come with a twist, and some poked fun at the Amazon founder.

For what it's worth, there was a joke petition before for the billionaire to leave Earth "permanently." The recent success of Blue Origin also inspired these people to get creative with their Twitter reactions.

In the hours before and after Blue Origin's flight, every news outlet was streaming the event live.

Every news outlet: Jeff Bezos is going to space today



Me: pic.twitter.com/S7mm32Oc1i — CHRIS KLEMENS (@ChrisKlemens) July 20, 2021

However, there are some who questioned the rocket ship's choice of shape.

Meanwhile, others wondered what Bezos ate for lunch.

In honor of today’s launch I’m here to remind everyone this picture of Jeff Bezos eating an iguana exists. pic.twitter.com/a1bcwGr7hx — j aubrey 🤠 (@jaubreyYT) July 20, 2021

In a post-flight interview, Bezos was also caught doing his Dr. Evil laugh. Of course, the internet did not let it slip.

Jeff Bezos is not doing himself any favors with that Dr. Evil laugh 😭 pic.twitter.com/RsjL7bblBf — Wall Street Memes (@wallstmemes) July 20, 2021

Here are other fun reactions to Jefg Bezos' space fligth.

Economy so bad everybody got a side Hustle. Congrats to @JeffBezos on his new side hustle. pic.twitter.com/LaVDN8BYUU — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) July 20, 2021

reminder that 1989 by taylor swift went to space before jeff bezos ever did pic.twitter.com/KYVVnO9eeZ — mirrorball (@myheartredheart) July 20, 2021

Jeff Bezos and his Blue Origin are working on selling out "gravity" as a form of tourism. The company hopes to do so with the help of New Shepard, a reusable capsule and rocket that could send a crew of six cruising over Earth's atmosphere for a few minutes. Since their first flight ended as a success, Blue Origin is expected to open its commercial lines some time soon.

On board the Blue Origin, the crew got to experience up to three minutes of weightless gravity. The New York Times also tweeted highlights for the cabin activity in the recent flight. Crew members were seen obviously having fun, doing flips and summersaults while flying around.

Watch Jeff Bezos and his fellow passengers on the Blue Origin flight play with Skittles and experiment with gravity on their trip to space on Tuesday. https://t.co/XIYuIzEgmu pic.twitter.com/vEV30rz2dL — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 20, 2021

After their 11-minute flight to outer space, CNN got their interview with the crew. Mark Bezos was quick to point out that Oliver Daemon had "a good catch." Wally Funk also said she "loved every minute of it." Lastly, Jeff Bezos dropped an exciting statement, saying that "next off is the moon."

Read Also: NASA Hubble Telescope Pictures and Videos: New Galaxy Snapshots Taken After Scary Glitch!

Jeff Bezos Space Flight a Success!

Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin are one of three companies that promote spaceflight gravity commercial services. Virgin Galactic also showcased their successful flight last July 11. The third company, Elon Musk's SpaceX, has yet to drop their schedule and plans. Regardless, all three plan to sell these space seats to the general public for a price.

The commercial details for Blue Origin is yet to be disclosed. At the moment, the company does not take orders and reservations for the seats. Virgin Galactic sold their space seats at $250,000, so Blue Origin is expected to sell at the same price.

Regardless of competition and impressions, spaceflight travels are beginning to open to the public. Soon, people who have no training and knowledge in space can also call themselves official "astronauts" just by riding any of these spaceflight services.

Related Article: Mars Rover and Helicopter Tracker: Mission Details and Where to Check Location