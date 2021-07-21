Want to Get Married in Space? How to Book Space Perspective Balloon Flight, Price, Launch, and More

Space Perspective is selling luxury capsules that transport people up to 100,000 feet above the Earth's surface.

The six-hour ride would feature an "insane view" showcasing the blackness of space and the planet's curvature edge. Interested customers can book their flights online, per Mail Online.

The space flight program is a popular trend that has recently taken over many business industries. Organizations like Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin have both been very busy with their "first flight" events to establish their crew as official astronauts by visiting space.

Space Perspective, however, is offering a "completely different" experience. Their service is designed to carry circular passenger capsules under a football stadium-sized space balloon!

Space Perspective Balloon Flight

Space Perspective capsules carry up to eight passengers in Earth's stratosphere. These circular capsules have 360-degree non-glare windows perfect for viewing and even professional photography!

A Space Perspective spaceflight is designed for "relaxation" and "luxury." The capsules move at only 12 miles per hour for both ascent and descent. Co-founder Jane Poynter said that it takes two hours to reach 30km altitude. At this marker, riders can see 450 miles in every direction, like the whole Florida peninsula, Bahamas islands, or the Gulf of Mexico, per Mail Online.

At peak altitude, viewers can see what most astronauts see: a panoramic view of space and the Earth's planetary outline.

Space Perspective services will also provide travelers with breakfast, drinks, and plush reclining seats throughout the flight. Depending on the capsule selected, some have services like bar and Wi-Fi.

The six-hour scheduled flight should give passengers plenty of time to enjoy and soak in the unique scenery.

When it is time to return to the ground, the giant air balloon would slowly deflate. It would commence the balloon descent and later splash down on a body of water. A passenger ship would then bring back both passengers and capsule ashore.

Read Also: Hubble Space Telescope Is Back! NASA Addresses Major Computer Glitch

How to Book Balloon Flight, Price, Launch and More

Space Perspective sold the flight seat for their capsules at $125,000.

Surprisingly, interested customers have already bought entire capsules for group events. Customers has planned many different occasions like their weddings, a milestone birthday, and even corporate events to celebrate "new heights."

Spaceflights for 2024, which started selling at the end of June, are all sold out.

How to Get Married in Space

Fortunately, Space Perspective opened up 350 seats for 2025. Interested customers can book their seats through the Space Perspective official website. Individual seats require a $1,000 refundable deposit, while a full capsule for eight required a $8,000 refundable deposit. Seats are sold on a first-come, first-serve basis.

According to Mail Online, Space Perspective also plans to acquire a launch license from Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The process, however, is reportedly longer since modifications has to be made. Most regulations were listed to regulate rockets, while Space Perspective uniquely operated its services with a space balloon.

Space Perspective and its capsules are still being developed, so the first of its official flight is scheduled to happen on 2024.

Related Article: SpaceX Starship Super Heavy Boosters Revealed: How to Rewatch Incredible Test Fire