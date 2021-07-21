'Loki' and 'WandaVision' Finales Sync Up: Marvel's Setup for the Multiverse and 'Loki' Season 2 Details

The season finale of "Loki" has passed already, yet fans are still reeling--impatient for Season 2. Some even started dissecting the other series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe trying to piece things together what Phase Four has in store. And as some pointed out, the final episode of "WandaVision" and "Loki" sync up.

'Loki' and 'WandaVision' Final Episodes Sync Up Perfectly

Longtime Marvel fans will know to never just take details at face value. Everything in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is interconnected, as BGR put it.

This time around, the thread that runs between the two series is actually sewn deeper than most people realize.

Fans noticed that when you sync up the last episode of "WandaVision" to the Season Finale of "Loki," there are some undeniable parallels.

the ending of wandavision and loki happened at the exact same time pic.twitter.com/pqLyOr7d9A — — Sara ‎⧗ watched BW (@povsbrekker) July 19, 2021

The same moment Wanda Mazimoff (Elizabeth Olsen) became the true Scarlet Witch, He Who Remain (Jonathan Majors) told Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophi Di Martino) "We just crossed the threshold."

Looking at the timestamp of the episodes, both episodes happened at exactly 27:55. And as Agatha hit the ground at 28:14 in "WandaVision," He Who Remains dropped something on his desk. It just seems too precise to be a coincidence. Both shows have begun the set-up for the succeeding films in the MCU's Phase Four.

Elizabeth Olsen will reprise her role as the Scarlet Witch in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" and Tom Hiddleston is rumored to be in the movie as well, BGR said.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" will also tie into the implosion of the multiverse and it will be interesting to see how Marvel Studios stitches everything together.

'Loki' Season 2 Details

The MCU did not waste any time to announce that "Loki" will be coming back for a second season. In fact, they did it literally as soon as the episode ended, with a post-credits scene.

According to Marvel, Hiddleston is excited by the possibilities Season 2 has to offer. "We are already in discussions. Deep, deep, deep discussions. I can't wait to get started," Hiddleston said.

If the last episode is anything to go off of, Owen Wilson's Mobius, Wunmi Mosaku's Hunter B-15, and Miss Minutes voiced by Tara Strong will be joining Loki and Sylvie for the second season. Gugu Mbatha-Raw might also return as Ravonna Renslayers, ScreenRant said.

Jonathan Majors should be reprising his role as He Who Remains as well.

Loki and Wandavision finales sync up perfectly to this moment at the 27:00 mark 😱 pic.twitter.com/zzELQi07e8 — Parris (@vicious696) July 20, 2021

No release date has been confirmed but it could be released before "Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania" in the early quarter of 2023. Rumors of a January 2022 filming schedule for the production would also fit the target of "Loki" Season 2 in 2023.

Next up in the MCU schedule is "What If...?" followed by "Shang-Chi: And the Legend of the Ten Rings." The "Eternals," the Hawkeye series, and "Ms. Marvel" should be rounding off the year and "Spider-Man 3: No Way Home" will be the last MCU production for 2021.

