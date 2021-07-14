'Loki' Episode 6 Season Finale Ending, Post-Credits Scene Explained: When Will Season 2 Start Filming?

Season 1 of "Loki" has finally ended, leaving fans with an epic ending.

Marvel wasted no time and went ahead to announce the second season of "Loki." Until then, here are the details about its finale, the post-credits scene, and when Marvel Studios will be beginning production for "Loki" Season 2.

'Loki' Episode 6, Season Finale

Loki's time-hopping adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has now come to an end. The final episode is titled is "For All Time, Always." A little arning, though: spoilers ahead!

#Loki spoilers

-

-

-

-

top 1 Marvel jumpscare of all time pic.twitter.com/L0cy3EJNUa — frimdell (@frimdellbutnice) July 14, 2021

At the beginning of "Loki" Episode 6, when the Marvel Studios logo appears, the audience started to hear lines from various points in the MCU timeline and real-life, Cnet pointed out.

There were lines from Sam Wilson, T'Challa, Hope Van Dyne, Natasha Romanoff, Thor, Korg, Neil Armstrong, Greta Thunberg, Malala Yousafzai, Maya Angelou, and many more MCU characters and historical figures. It really set the tone for the season finale of the incredible time-hopping adventure.

The episode picked up with Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) after they uncovered the way to the hideout of the puppet master behind the Time Variance Authority.

Stepping into the Citadel at the End of Time, the audience, Loki, and Sylvie met "He Who Remains" played by Jonathan Majors. This version of "He Who Remains" appears to be a version of the comic book villain Kang the Conqueror, who fans might meet in the future "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" film later in 2023. And in this episode, he is not referred to as Kang, so the MCU might be saving that Kang for later.

Important question: Does he have an alligator variant #Loki pic.twitter.com/DE59ElANPn — Colly (@somekiwi5) July 14, 2021

"He Who Remains" claimed to be the last survivor of a multiversal war. The war broke out when multiple versions of him made contact after the multiverse was discovered in the 31st century.

To prevent the same thing ever happening again, he created the TVA to manage the Sacred Timeline. Sylvie and Loki fought over the fate of "He Who Remains," but Sylvie flung Loki back to the TVA and proceeded to slay the man behind the TVA.

The timeline branches all over the place, allowing many versions of "He Who Remains/Kang" to spread across the multiverse.

When Loki tried to warn Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) about the threat, they can't remember him. Loki turned around to see a statue of Kang wearing his costume in the comic books, towering over the TVA.

Loki was sent to a different timeline.

Read Also: 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' Update: Complete List of Release Dates, Available Episodes, and Where to Watch Online

"Loki" Post-Credits Scene Announcement

The ending is the perfect jumping-off point for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madeness," which should premier on March 2022. It ties into the "WandaCision" finale as well, as it is likely Wanda will continue searching for her sons in the Doctor Strange sequel.

This season finale could also set the ground work for "What If...?" which kicks off on Disney Plus on Wednesday, August 11, Cnet added. This could even be how MCU tears down the walls between realities for "Spider-Man: No Way Home." The possibilities are endless.

In the post-credits scene, Marvel wasted no time in confirming the return of "Loki" for Season 2. In a file stamped in red, it read: "Loki will return in season 2."

Although hinted quite a few times by Marvel Studios, it is clear that Marvel and Disney Plus have more than enough material to go off of for the next season, Inverse commented.

Read Also: 'Marvel's Avengers' Black Panther Update: 'War for Wakanda' Map Locations Revealed!

"Loki" Season 2 Filming

Although Marvel Studios was quick to confirm that Season 2 is a "go," nothing else has been announced. However, GamesRadar was able to gather fragments of information from prior reports that could hint as what's to come.

There have been talks that "Loki" Season 2 could start filming in January 2022. If this is true, then season two won't drop in Disney Plus until the second half of that year.

It was also revealed by Deadline that "Loki" writer Michael Waldron will return for the second season and will be involved in "some capacity." Waldron is also set to pen Kevin Feige's "Star Wars" movie, so he may not be the new season's lead writer.

You can binge watch the entire first season of "Loki" on Diseny Plus with a monthly subscription of $8. The other MCU series, "WandaVision" and "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier," along with the new "Black Widow" movie are also available on Disney Plus.

Related Article: 'Black Widow' End Credits, Easter Eggs and More: Will There Be 'Black Widow 2'?