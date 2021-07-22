Samsung Galaxy Buds Battery Life, Specs Teased; 5 New Colors Also Leaked!

Leaks about upcoming devices normally emanate from tipsters who flood social media sites and forums with their big reveal on what to expect.

But for Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2, the latest leak comes from the Korean tech giant itself, through the Galaxy Wearable app. While it Is unknown if they intended to share the info on the wireless earbuds, it is safe to say that "official" details about the Galaxy Buds 2 have been revealed.

Galaxy Buds 2: Wide Array of Colors, Active Noise Cancellation

The Galaxy Wearable app shows the five colors of the Galaxy Buds 2 - black, grey/green, yellow, white, and purple Android Community reported. It also discloses the Galaxy Buds 2 having Active Noise Cancellation, confirming earlier reports.

The leak did not show the ANC levels (high or low) as of the moment, but that give a hint that it could be more basic, or that more levels could be added later on. A report from XDA Developers show that ANC can be enabled in one earbud. This option is currently not seen in the app, but could appear once a firmware version is installed and detected, Android Community further noted. Users can now enable or disable common actions, such as single-tap, double-tap, triple-tap, and touch and hold, individually.

Galaxy Buds Battery Life: 20 Hours Non-Stop Listening With ANC On

The app also indicated that each bud has a 61mAh battery and the case has a 472mAh battery. Apparently similar to the Galaxy Buds Pro, the Galaxy Buds 2 has 20 hours of listening time with the ANC turned on, and 28 hours when turned off. Likewise, the battery dashboard seemed slightly revamped. It seems, however, it does not have some Galaxy Buds Pro features, such as 360-degree sound and outside double-tap volume controls.

Meanwhile, a Tech Radar article disclosed that the Galaxy Buds 2 may connect to multiple devices at the same time.

The Galaxy Wearable app is currently on pre-release and changes might happen before the official rollout of the Galaxy Buds 2, that should take place during the rumored release on August 11. On its Unpacked event, Samsung is expected to unveil its latest foldable line-the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, and possibly the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic smartwatches.

A Cnet report also showed a series of tweets from leaker Evan Blass revealing pics of the Galaxy Buds 2.

A strong rival to Apple's AirPods, Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 has become an outstanding choice in the true wireless earbuds market. In contrast to the AirPods, the Galaxy Buds make up a wider lineup wireless earbuds, including the standard Galaxy Buds, the Galaxy Buds Pro, the Galaxy Buds Plus, and the Galaxy Buds Live.

As for the price, it is rumored that the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 will cost around $179, Tech Radar further shared.

