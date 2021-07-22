Apple iPhone Mini Killer Leaked: iPhone SE 3 Specs, Release Date and More

As the iPhone 13 marches into prominence and glory come September, one part of its model lineup seems to be getting the jitters.

With rumors saying that the iPhone Mini lineup would take a final bow in this upcoming iPhone 13 release, new leaks have surfaced to suggest that its supposed killer budget smartphone is coming soon.

Enter the third generation of the iPhone SE.

iPhone Mini Killer: iPhone SE 3 to Offer 5G Connectivity, A-Series Chip

Considered the cheapest iPhone, the SE 3 is the update to the iPhone SE 2020. It was launched before Apple integrated 5G into its iPhone lineup that boosted its sales and pushed Apple to increase production of iPhone 13 units by launch time.

Respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the iPhone SE 3 will carry the same form factor as the current iPhone SE, with the upgraded processor and 5G connectivity, Tom's Guide reported. Kuo expects it to be the cheapest 5G iPhone. Currently, the most inexpensive 5G iPhone is the iPhone 12 Mini, which costs $699.

According to a Forbes report, carrying the same iPhone SE design, the SE 3 should have those familiar bezels at the top and bottom of the screen, keeping the integrated Home button with Touch ID and a small 4.7-inch LED screen--which had been the design introduced by the iPhone 6 in 2013.

Read Also: iPhone 13 Colors for Pro Variant Leaked; New Proof of September Release Also Revealed!

There have also been rumors that Apple is planning to release an "iPhone SE Plus" that has a larger display and a Touch ID power button, MacRumors stated. Kuo, however, did not mention such product in his recent investor note, and no new leaks have emerged about the rumor.

iPhone SE Leaks: Rumors of an iPhone SE Plus

Tom's Guide further disclosed hearing rumors that a "non-Pro iPhone 14 with a large display" is in development, which could possibly become the so-called iPhone SE Plus

Kuo previously alleged that Apple is developing a new iteration of the iPhone 11 having a six-inch LCD, Face ID support and 5G. It's a device set for release with the 2023 lineup of iPhones, and part of the SE lineup, Kuo further noted.

But currently, Apple seemed satisfied with the sales of the iPhone SE 2020, and insider talks revealed that it would still maximize current sales of the product before releasing the SE 3 upgrade. Users are also genuinely happy with it, given the exceptional features and affordable price point.

While no details have been shared on the specifications of the SE 3, Tom's Guide assumed that it would share the same processor as the rest of the new iPhone lineup, as what Apple did with its previous SE iPhones. This means the five nanometer-based A15 Bionic processor would power it.

Related Article: iPhone 13 Pro Leaks Tease Portrait Video Mode, Bigger Wireless Charging Coil: Specs, Release Date, More Rumors