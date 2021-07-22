Whatsapp Joinable Group Call Feature: How to Join a Missed Video Call

WhatsApp added a new feature that lets you join ongoing group calls! Now, users who missed or "ignored" the call invite initially could also participate in the conversation when they get their hands free.

Previously, WhatsApp users who missed a call invite would get locked out of the group conversation, both for voice and video calls. Users are then forced to wait for an insider to try and call them again to get another invite.

This method is a little roundabout since insiders could get caught up in their conversation and forget to invite the person who missed the call. Also, if someone accidentally missed the second call, they need to wait for the third!

Fortunately, WhatsApp finally developed an update that lets users join calls in progress at their own discretion.

How to Join a Missed Video Call

The new WhatsApp feature is easy to understand. Whenever a group call is happening, the group would automatically be highlighted. The phone and video icon would also be emphasized, whether the group is using voice calls or opening their camera. Note that the call is automatically classified as a video call even if only one member opens their camera while the seven other participants turn off theirs.

To join a missed group call, NewsIn Asia highlighted the whole process:

Open "WhatsApp" and head to the "Calls" tab

Click on the group call you want to join. You would be redirected to a screen that displays your selfie camera, the people invited to in the call (and the active members), and the option to "Ignore" or "Join." Click on the latter.

During the call, you could also add more people by clicking on the "Add Participant"

For people you have already been invited, you could "Ring" a notification indicator to them.

This is a long-awaited feature that is simple but incredibly handy for WhatsApp users. First, they could now join the group calls at any time they want. Second, they could also leave the group call to finish an urgent task or something, without fear of getting locked out. The whole system is non-obtrusive, so other group members will not be bothered by the user's disappearance or re-entry into a conversation.

WhatsApp Group Call Features

Dignited highlighted a few warnings for the WhatsApp group video calls. This includes:

The quality of the group video call depends on the contact with the weakest connection.

You can't remove a contact during group video calls. They need to do that themselves.

You can't add a contact you've blocked to a group video call. But it's very possible to be on a group video call with someone you've blocked.

Also, note that WhatsApp group calls are still limited to eight active members. WhatsApp does not specify what happens when a user tries to join a full group; however, it is possible that an error would occur that automatically block out any attempts.



