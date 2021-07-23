'Fortnite' Ferrari Challenge: How to Get the Ferrari 296 GTB, Tips and Tricks to Complete Time Trials

An exciting time trial has been added to "Fortnite," where players get to drive a badass Ferrari across the island. Full details on this event, including how to find the Ferrari 296 GTB, activate its boosters and complete the Time Trials are listed below.

The Week 7 challenges for Chapter 2 Season 7 now include a heated circuit race against time. The "Fortnite" Ferrari challenge has three missions listed as:

Complete Ferrari 296 GTB Time Trials

Reach top speed in a Ferrari 296 GTB

Drive a Ferrari 296 GTB through a storm.

This time trial is difficult for one specific reason: players have to find the Ferrari 296 GTB while staying alive in the middle of a battle royale. In worse cases, you might have to fight against other players to get the car.

However, knowing where the car would respawn should definitely give some players the upper hand.

'Fortnite' Ferrari Challenge: How to Get the Ferrari 296 GTB

There are six locations players could drop to get a Ferrari. Eurogamer listed three to have 100 percent spawn points and the other three as chance spawn points.

Lazy Lake - Ferrari is parked next to a house with a garage on the northwestern corner

Weeping Woods - Ferrari is parked in the road intersection next to the gas station

Holly Hatchery - Ferrari is parked near the center.

Believer Beach - Ferrari chance spawn in the car park

House between Believer Beach and Weeping Woods - Ferrari chance spawn in the garage

Holly Hatchery - Ferrari chance spawn in different houses with garage

It is recommended that players head to Lazy Lake or Weeping Woods first since both these locations are a lot less crowded than Holly Hatchery.

'Fortnite' Ferrari 296 GTB Time Trials

After getting a Ferrari, drive it over to the nearest Time Trials locations. A giant glowing blue arrow will indicate the locations. One of the easiest locations should be the bridge on the southern section of Weeping Woods.

Driving over the floating icon will automatically activate time trials. Players have to race over each checkpoint before the timer for each section expires.

There should be six to eight checkpoints, depending on your location. Pro-tip for this challenge is not to drive at maximum speed. The Ferrari 296 GTB is an extremely fast and difficult car to control. Speeding up with boost (button controls are indicated at the left corner of the screen) might cause players to miss their checkpoint marks entirely.

Other Ferrari 296 GTB Missions

To complete all these missions quickly, players should prioritize finding the car immediately after jumping out of the battle bus. As previously mentioned, avoid an encounter with other players during the mission. The Ferrari 296 GTB also has its own bar, meaning other players can break your car to farm materials.

Complete your Time Trial race first. Afterward, pick a long and straight strip of the road so the Ferrari could drive at its maximum speed: 117 (with boost). Lastly, players can abandon their game by having a drive trip underneath a storm. Finishing these quests should earn players a lot of XP.



