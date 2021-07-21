'League of Legends' Patch Notes 11.15: When Will Akshan Be Released? Does it Include Coven Skinline?

Patch notes for the 11.15 update of "League of Legends" have been officially released. The new Shuriman character Akshan is finally being added to Summoners Rift, together with many champions nerfs and buffs. Also, fans got a first look at the teased Coven Skins!

"League of Legends" gamers should be pretty busy with the Ruination and Rise of the Sentinels event. While many might have just entered their fourth or fifth event continent, the star for the grand finale, Akshan, is now getting added in-game.

When Will Akshan Be Released in 'League of Legends'?

"Akshan: the Rogue Sentinel" is a character many gamers are getting hyped for two reasons. First, he is an incredibly charismatic character who is teased to end Viego's Harrowing. Second, he has a unique kit, built as a marksman with solo laning capabilities. Akshan could also be used as an assassin with his poke and flank skills.

Official skills and damage output for Akshan will finally be revealed during Patch 11.15



'League of Legends' Patch Notes 11.15 Highlights

"League of Legend" patches often involve a lot of changes. It nerfs and buffs selected champions, adds new content, and makes system adjustments. "League of Legends" tweeted the update on their social media account.

Full details for the patch notes are often extremely long. Market Research Telecast highlighted all the important changes for the champions indicated.

Patch 11.15 hits servers at July 22, 2021

Annie: Q damage reduced 80% AP > 75% AP

Aurelion Sol: Q cooldown increased 11/10/9/8/7 seconds > 12/11/10/9/8 seconds

Blitzcrank: Increase base armor 37 > 40

Caitlyn: Q damage increased 130/140/150/160/170% AD > 130/145/160/175/190% AD

Cassiopeia: E damage increased 10/30/50/70/90 > 20/40/60/80/100.

Gwen: E Attack speed reduced 40/50/60/70/80% > 20/35/50/65/80%.

Irelia: W damage reduced 50% AD (150% AD max) > 40% AD (120% AD maximum).

Kayle: Base magic resistance reduced 30 > 26.

Know: Q damage increased 75/115/155/195/235 (+ 75% AP) > 85/130/175/220/265 (+ 80% AP).

Mordekaiser: W cooldown reduced 14/13/12/11/10 seconds > 12/11/10/9/8 seconds

Rell: W cooldown reduced 13 seconds > 11 seconds

Rumble: Bug Fixed

Shyvana: Q cooldown reduced 9/8/7/6/5 seconds > 7 / 6.5 / 6 / 5.5 / 5 seconds

Sylas: Q detonation damage increased 60/115/170/225/280 (+ 80% AP) > 70/125/180/230/290 (+ 90% AP)

Syndra: Q cost reduced 60/65/70/75/80 mana > 40/50/60/70/80 mana

Thresh: E cooldown increased 11 / 10.5 / 10 / 9.5 / 9 seconds > 13 / 12.25 / 11.5 / 10.75 / 10 seconds

Viego: Q base damage reduced 25/40/55/70/85 > 15/30/45/60/75

Wukong: Base health regen reduced 4 > 2.5

Xayah: R cooldown reduced 160/145/130 seconds > 140/120/100 seconds.

Patch 11.15 also added six new skins in the Item Shop, featuring:

Sentinel Graves

Sentinel Pyke

Sentinel Rengar

Ruined Miss Fortune

Unbound Thresh

Cyber Pop Akshan

Read Also: Lionel Messi 'PES 22' Graphics Evolution: Insane Transformation From 2008 to 2022!

Coven Skins for Patch 11.16

PCGamesN also teased incoming skins on "League of Legends" patch 11.16. This update is scheduled to go live on Wednesday, August 11.

The Coven alternate universe skinline was a huge success on Summoner's Rift, so "League of Legends" added new champions to the list. New Coven skins are given to Ahri, Ashe, Cassiopeia, Evelynn, Malphite, and Warwick.

LeBlanc, who got her Coven skin in 2020, gets upgraded to a Prestige Edition version.

Patch details and dates are subject to change until Riot makes it official through their scheduled launch.

Related Article: 'Call of Duty Warzone' Ban Wave Hits 50000 Accounts in 1 Week: 10 Reasons Why You Got Banned