iPhone 13 Charging Speed Teased in New Leak! Battery Specs, Colors and More Rumors

As the iPhone 13 September launch draws near, more enticing leaks are emerging to make the phone a superbly compelling prospect.

One such leak is that the iPhone 13 is set to support faster charging speeds using a 25-watt power adapter, which is big improvement to the iPhone 12 that only offers 20-watt fast charging, MacRumors reported citing leaks sourced from China.

The rumor said that Apple will sell a 25W power adapter separately as an accessory. No price has been mentioned but the current iPhone 12 20W power adapter sells for $19.99.

Faster iPhone 13 Charging Speed, Support for Increased Battery Capacities

Even if it would allow faster charging, the powerful 25W adapter won't lead to dramatic changes in iPhone charging speed, MacRumors clarified. The 25W adapter is, however, intended for increased battery capacities for the iPhone 13 models given the more advanced displays they carry.

Both the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will feature Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide (LTPO) displays that offers enhanced viewing experience with ProMotion 120 Hertz refresh rate and always-on functionality.

iPhone 13 Leak: Better Battery Capacity for 5-nm A15 Bionic Chip, Software Updates

According to previous rumors, the new iPhone 13 models will have improved, stronger battery specs compared to predecessor units, The Next Web reported. According to a post on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro will offer a 3,095mAh battery, while the iPhone Pro Max will have the heftiest 18 percent surge over the iPhone 12 Pro Max, providing 4,352mAh of battery power.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro presently carry 2,815 mAH and the iPhone 12 Pro Max offers 3,687mAh.

With better battery life, the iPhone 13 would more efficiently support its five-nanometer A15 Bionic processor and consistent software updates to support the feature.

iPhone 13 Colors: Pro Line to Have New Silver, Sunset Gold, Rose Gold Colors

Such leak would certainly delight present iPhone users facing serious battery draining issues and the threats of malware affecting iPhones running iOS 14.6. But what most definitely delight users planning to upgrade to the iPhone 13 is the wide-array of colors it will come in that will surely make it both an eye candy and a fashion statement.

Previous leaks revealed that the iPhone 13 could mirror the color gamut previously seen on the M1 iMac: red, silver, purple, blue, and green, and in addition, yellow, orange and pink. The last three colors will be the first-ever to come on an iPhone.

According to Slash Gear, new leaks show that the colors for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be black, silver, sunset gold and rose gold. While black is retained from the current palette in the iPhone 12, green and blue had been removed and white changed to silver.

The Slash Gear report also quoted a supply chain source from China as saying that the rose gold variant would be "very pale" and sunset gold would have a "bronze feel."

