iPhone 13 Leak Teases Apple Watch-Like Mode; 120 Hz Refresh Rate Coming?

The latest leak for iPhone 13 hinted of a smartphone with larger batteries, smaller notch, improved performance, and an always-on display mode. The upcoming device might also be one of the few Apple products capable of 120Hz refresh rates!

Many Apple users anticipated the release of the iPhone's latest flagship model, the iPhone 13 series. Previous reports claimed that this lineup would revolutionize camera performance, introduce handy new features and possibly cost cheaper than the iPhone 12 series.

While these details remain unofficial, more information on the powerful iPhone lineup were recently leaked online. Sources from MacRumors highlighted an Apple Watch-Inspired Always-On Mode.

iPhone 13 Leak Teases Always-On Display Mode

Apple aims to boost the iPhone 13 overall performance with long and well-utilized battery life. To do this, the company will reportedly use LTPO displays. Other sources said that the smartphone also features "soft battery technology" to bring out an 18 percent increase efficiency. Paired up with a good software update, iPhone 13 has the ability to produce always-on mode without significant impact against its battery life.

The Always-on Mode is an Apple Watch-inspired feature that constantly displays information like time, date, and notifications on the screen all the time. This information is previewed at very low brightness settings when the smartphone is in "Sleep mode." Note that users often get to customize what they display in Always-on mode, like adding commands from iMessage, iCloud and other similar apps.

Read Also: Afraid of the iPhone Green Screen of Death? Major Causes and 5 Ways to Save Your Apple Device

120Hz Refresh Rate Coming to iPhone 13?

The iPhone 13 might also use power displays with 120Hz refresh rates. At this speed, the iPhone 13 could easily handle new movies and several games in today's market.

Unfortunately, iPhone 13 does not feature major changes in the external design. It would, instead, continue to use the same general body design used for iPhone 12 and iPhone 11. It might, however, be slightly thicker and heavier to accommodate new battery technology.

Another earlier report pointed out that iPhone 13 could feature a massive camera system. This supports the upgraded camera system that features: shift stabilization, ultra-wide module, and improved lens (6P) with autofocus. Other iPhone 13 variants might even come with LiDAR camera scanners.

Again, it is important to note that these are unofficial specs for the incoming iPhone 13 series. Details and information are from leaked sources and are subject to change based on Apple's development progress. For accurate information, users might have to wait out on Apple's official announcement, scheduled to come some time in September.

The iPhone 13 will be Apple's flagship smartphone for this year. As such, it will undoubtedly feature many new and amazing technologies to live up to the reputation of its predecessors. However, it remains to be seen whether these features would be available to the four different variants rumored to come out: iPhone 13, Mini, Pro, Pro Max.

Lastly, more official details for the iPhone 13 series should come out the closer the release date gets.



Related Article: iPhone 13 Colors for Pro Variant Leaked; New Proof of September Release Also Revealed!