Netflix Pokemon Series Confirmed? Writer, Current Development of Live-Action Show, and More

A new Netflix Pokemon series is rumored to be in development! This series takes inspiration from the iconic "Detective Pikachu," taking a real-world adaptation with Pokemon. Joe Henderson is reportedly involved with the series as its writer and executive producer. Full details for the show are available below.

Netflix Pokemon Series Live-Action Show

Sources from Variety leaked a Netflix Pokemon series in the early development stage. While official details for the plot are not available, sources gave a pretty good impression of the show. First, this project would be a live-action series similar to "Detective Pikachu." Second is the involvement of Joe Henderson, a co-showrunner and executive producer on the popular Netflix series "Lucifer."

"Detective Pikachu" was a pretty good movie. However, its charm and potential came from its concept idea and not from its story plot.

The audience from Rotten Tomatoes gave it a Tomatometer of 68 percent and an audience score of 79 percent, rating it as slightly above average. Commenters pointed out that while they generally enjoyed the movie, characters and plot are somewhat lacking.

"Detective Pikachu" was incredibly popular for many reasons, primarily with the involvement of Ryan Reynolds and Justice Smith. However, emphasizing its adaptation of Pokemon, "Detective Pikachu" opened up a brand-new potential for the franchise.

What would Pokemon look like if they were real? If people co-existed with them in real life?

"Detective Pikachu" showcased a lot of Pokemon in "real-life" by adding a reality twist in the series. From Pokemon veterans and first-time watchers, the audience arguably enjoyed getting immersed in the movie's design.

This new Netflix adaptation reportedly explores the same movie design. Interested viewers might get to see a longer and more complete storyline of Pokemon in real life.

Writer and Executive Producer Joe Henderson

Another big highlight for the Netflix Pokemon series is Henderson's involvement. As previously mentioned, he is one of the key figures in the Netflix series "Lucifer" and its success.



The series featured a funny, sassy, sarcastic devil who got tired of life in Hell and decided to help punish other evildoers. "Lucifer" gets a Rotten Tomato rating of 86 percent Tomatometer and 71 percent audience score, rating it as well-above-average.

It is important to note that the "Lucifer" series writing style matches well with the character design of "Detective Pikachu." From these two leaks, viewers might expect a satirical, action, adventure show for the incoming Netflix show.

YouTuber Vailskibum94 said that the rumored Netflix Pokemon Series is "stepping outside the thousand animated storyline and into real-world is really cool." The YouTuber added that "even if it ends up being a failure, seeing how it will turn out is enough to get me excited," echoing the sentiment of many other fans.

Regardless of the actual story plot, adapting Pokemon in "live-action" is an exciting idea.

However, take this information with a grain of salt and some level of skepticism. Remember that the Pokemon Netflix series is an unofficial leak. More information might be available later this year.

