Michael B. Jordan's 'Black Superman' TV Series Coming? Complete Details of Val-Zod Project on HBO Max [RUMOR]

A new Superman is coming to Warner's HBO Max TV series, and it will reportedly feature Michael B. Jordan as the leading actor.

This incoming series would preview the Superman Val-Zod, who is featured as a dark-skinned Kryptonian who takes over the legacy of the late Kal-El. Full details for his story are discussed below.

Michael B. Jordan as Black Superman

News for the popular actor Michael B. Jordan, starring as the Superman Val-Zod, has been teased over the last couple of years now. ET Canada scored an interview with Jordan asking for his opinion on the rumored Superman role.

Back then, since it was his debut for the film "Without Remorse," Jordan simply replied that "if I was going to do every rumored role (I had), then I would not stop working. It would be too much."



The news is reignited recently since Gizmodo seemed certain that the "Black Superman" is currently in development. Viewers anticipate the return of Jordan after his big success in the "Black Panther" movie, thinking he would be a perfect match for the so called "Black Superman" series.

Warner Bros. reportedly had plans for a continuation on the Superman film series. However, the thought was left hanging since the company focused on other segments of its universe like "The Suicide Squad," "Batman" and "Wonder Woman."

Now, this "Black Superman" might be the result of Warner Bros.' long-time project in the making.

The Superman Val-Zod

Most Superman movie and TV series have always re-imagined a version of Clark Kent, the iconic "Man of Steel." However, DC actually introduced 50-plus different Superman in the multiverse, each having its unique story and universe, per New Sage.

Val-Zod might also be known as the second Superman in the DC universe. His story, unlike most heroes, includes psychological problems like trauma and agoraphobia. It would be interesting to see these factors be played on the small screen.

His storyline begins after the Clark Kent and classic Superman series. Specifically, Val-Zod is a Kryptonian from Earth-2 who had to take the mantle of "Superman" after Kal-El was killed in an invasion by Darkseid.

Despite featuring the name "Superman," Val-Zod bears little resemblance compared to the character Clark Kent. Val-Zod would later be discovered as reclusive and a pacifist, remaking the image of a strong, dependable superman.

However, Val-Zod shows a lot of potentian in his story progress. He would later meet up with Kara Zor-El (later called Supergirl), Batman, and Green Lantern.

Black Superman on HBO Max

AV club emphasized that Michel B. Jordan created his own "Black Superman" for HBO Max. This project is separate from J.J. Abrams and Ta-Nehesi Coates' teased 2021 DC films.

This "Black Superman" project is also reported as a limited series for HBO max channel.

Official details for the movie, including its airing schedule and number of episodes, are currently being kept confidential by the company. All information listed above is unofficial leaks and rumors for the project. Details are subject to change at any moment, depend on Warner Bros' long-term plan.

Nonetheless, more details for the film should be revealed the closer it gets to the release date.

