Stronger Than 3310? Nokia XR20 Is Military Grade, Can Survive High Fall and Work Underwater!

Nokia is back with a brand new smartphone featuring military-grade durability. The Nokia XR20 is built not only for toughness but also with modern and timeless features comparable to other premium smartphones.

HDM Global recently introduced their most durable smartphone to date. Nokia XR20 is a mobile device built to advertise Nokia's "indestructible" trademark hardware while equipped with modern smartphone features. The company released a 30-second video teaser to prove its point.



Nokia XR20 Specs: A Modern Smartphone Design

XDA developers listed the full Nokia XR20 specs.

Its dimensions are 171.64 x 81.5 x 10.64mm, and the phone weighs at 248g. It also features MIL-STD 810H certification, 1.8m drop protection, and IP68 water and dust protection.

The smartphone display is also listed as a 6.67-inch LCD FHD+, with1080 x 2400 resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 550nits brightness, hole-punch cutout camera, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The latter lets users activate the screen even with wet hands and gloves.

The Nokia XR20 hardware is listed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (with 2x ARM Cortex-A76 @ 2.0GHz and 6x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz), Adreno 619L GPU and 8nm process. The smartphone also has 6GB RAM and 128GB flash storage (expandable with a MicroSD card).

It is also equipped with a 4,630mAh battery and supports 18W wired fast charging and 15W Qi wireless charging.

The Nokia XR20 camera system is uniquely positioned at the center of the smartphone. Its front camera has 8MP f/2.0. The main camera system has two lenses, with the primary (48MP ISOCELL GM1, f/1.79) and secondary (13MP ultra-wide, f/2.4). Both use ZEISS Optics and feature Dual-tone LED flash (producing very bright flashlight usage). Unique features for its camera system include SpeedWarp, Action cam and OZO Spatial Audio capture with wind-noise cancellation.

Nokia XR20 has both a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It has 5G connectivity and Bluetooth 5.1. Special features also include a programmable top button, dedicated Google Assistant key, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, three years guarantee of OS updates, and four years guarantee of monthly security updates

The Nokia XR20 comes in two colors: Granite Gray and Ultra Blue. Both would go on sale on August 28, with a retail price of $550.

Stronger Than 3310? It Can Survive High Fall, Underwater!

Nokia XR20 is also advertised to survive 1.8 meters height drop and survive extreme temperatures between +55°C to -25°C. It would also work underwater for up to one hour.

CNBC reported that the HMD company worked hard trying to carve its own niche in the smartphone industry. Despite its low market share, the mobile business continued manufacturing old-school handsets and classic smartphone devices. The company emphasized that their target consumers are people who are interested in "Nokia's heritage but only want basic text and voice features."

Nokia uses its most significant advantage, the indestructible reputation of Nokia 3310, in their current designs. Perhaps the new Nokia XR20 could live up to its legacy while featuring modern-day specs.

