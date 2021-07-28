2022 Toyota Tundra Interior Leak Reveals Awesome Terrain Settings; Teases Wireless Charging!

Three new teaser photos and a 12-second video featuring the 2022 Toyota Tundra interior design were officially released, and it makes the wait for the new car all more exciting.

Car enthusiasts have waited years for the reiteration of the iconic Toyota Tundra flagship model. From what has been revealed about it, the 2022 Toyota Tundra does not disappoint expectations. The car paired up a powerful engine with boosted performance to create the ultimate adventure experience any driver could have.

Many leaks have been teased for this incoming vehicle. Some of the confirmed features include an iForce MAX powertrain, exterior design preview, and a power rear window (unique to most modern cars).



More recently, Toyota posted, "With a host of innovative new features and next-level interior refinement, here's a quick glimpse of just some of what the all-new 2022 Toyota Tundra will offer. More to come when the Tundra is fully unleashed this fall." This post was paired with photos and a video teasing the car's interior design.

2022 Toyota Tundra Leak: Terrain Settings and Wireless Charging

The first photo featured the 2022 Toyota Tundra car seats. It is equipped with red fabric, predicted to be perforated leather. YouTuber Pickup Truck Plus SUV Talk said that these seats could be designed to allow heating and cooling functions. These seats are also appropriately branded with the classic white-and-black "TRD PRO" stitching since Toyota fully advertised their racing interest (Toyota Racing Development).

The second photo teased a nicely detailed knob surround a few buttons. YouTuber Kirk Kreifels listed them as "Downhill Assist Control (DAC) / Crawl," "Multi Train Select (MTS)," "Drive Mode," and "Tow / Haul." He further predicted the following in his video:

Downhill Assist Control (DAC) / Crawl: It is a slow-moving feature that helps the car crawl or creep around.

Multi Train Select: It is programmed with "traditional Toyota MTS settings" like mud, sand, loose rock, rock and dirt, snow mode, etc.

Drive Mode: It is a possible variation of the sport mode, eco mode, comfort mode, custom mode, normal mode, etc

Tow / Haul: A setting for heavy towing performance

The third and last photo teased wireless charging features on the 2022 Toyota Tundra. This charger is located at the right of the shifter, closer to the passenger seat.

Other 2022 Toyota Tundra Specs You Might Have Missed

A few more clues could also be spotted in the pictures released.

Beside the knob photo is the panel where the driver could activate their four-wheel-drive modes (4 High, 4 Low).

The picture with the wireless charger also gives a small preview of the new shifter

The red leather covers might be cross-stitched

One more important detail to note with these teasers is the confirmation that the 2022 Toyota Tundra would debut this fall. More details for the car, together with image teasers, would be made available to the internet the closer it gets to the release date.

