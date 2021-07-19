2022 Toyota Tundra Interior Teaser Reveals Unique Power Rear Window! Full Specs, Price and Release Date

A teaser video came out for the 2022 Toyota Tundra. The incoming truck will reportedly feature a massive panoramic sunroof and a power sliding rear window. A closer look at the video also revealed a few more exciting surprises.

More 2022 Tundra teasers are coming as the official launch date gets closer. Toyota's new flagship truck is scheduled to come out later this Fall, sometime between September to November.

For what it's worth, the Toyota Tundra has a reputation for being a strong, reliable pickup truck. In particular, this vehicle is used for outdoor adventures in the mountains or steep riverways. That is why fans have been waiting in anticipation for the latest Tundra model that would feature next-generation tech paired up to its already powerful engine.

Fortunately, Toyota plans to live up to expectations.

2022 Toyota Tundra Interior Teaser and Power Rear Window

Earlier reports showed a complete preview of the 2022 Toyota Tundra exterior design. To highlight, the pickup boasts an intimidating and powerful front with its full-sized grille and LED light bars. The car also has a boxy overall shape, which boosts its functionality and performance.

Its interior design, however, pairs up luxury driving experience with utility functions. According to Cnet, the 2022 Toyota Tundra will feature a power rear window. This is increasingly uncommon for most models, particularly since it takes a lot of car resources. However, the new Tundra plans to maximize its airflow by opening up the back window--something that might be unique to this car model alone.

The 2022 Toyota Tundra also has an amazing panoramic sunroof. This takes up nearly 80 percent of the roof, including the driver and back passenger spaces. The sunroof is a slider type, presumably slidable in either direction.

Lastly, YouTuber Kirk Kreifels spotted a few fore notable features for the 2022 Toyota Tundra. He said that the gap around the sunroof is all speakers, probably used to boost the truck's JBL sound system. Toyota reportedly used red leather for this preview, which includes a red seatbelt! These features would likely be included in the TRD PRO car variant.



Read Also: 2021 Harley-Davidson Sportster S Revolution Max Engine Revealed! Other Specs, Aggressive Design and More

2022 Toyota Tundra Specs, Engine and More Features

No update was made to the 2022 Toyota Tundra specs. Using earlier reports, the pickup truck would continue to feature its twin-turbo V6 iForce MAX engine, which would produce 409 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. The car also reportedly features adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, blind-spot monitoring, and multimedia offerings such as Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and an improved infotainment system.

The 2022 Toyota Tundra is expected to sell out somewhere at $50,000.

Note, however, the engine specs for the car are unofficial. These numbers might change depending on the car variants officially released by Toyota.

Drivers and enthusiasts are in for a long wait in these coming months. More updates and teasers for the car would probably be released through official channels in these next few weeks.

Related Article: Elon Musk's Tesla Update: Cybertruck Design Have No Door Handles, $199 Monthly FSD Subscription Allows Users to Test Drive