'Genshin Impact' Hamayumi Bow Crafting Guide: How to Get Blueprint, Materials to Build 4-Star Weapon

The Hamayumi bow blueprint is finally spotted in "Genshin Impact!" Full details on how to get the blueprint, crafting materials and ascension materials are listed below.

The "Genshin Impact" 2.0 added five new craftable weapons in the Inazuma region. Four of these were discovered immediately. However, finding the Hamayumi bow proved to be extra tricky.

According to Game8, Hamayumi is a four-star craftable bow weapon with an attack damage bonus effect. Its special passive ability works for Full Draw, described as "Increases Normal Attack DMG by 16% and Charged Attack DMG by 12%. When the equipping character's Energy reaches 100%, this effect is increased by 100%."

Hamayumi Stats at Level 90 are: 454 Base ATK and +55.1% ATK Bonus Stat.

The blueprint for this amazing weapon was recently discovered through a time-specific side quest in northwest Tatarasuna.



How to Find Hamayumi Bow Blueprint

Players interested in the Hamayumi should head to the small island north of Tatarasuna. Here, players should look around the coastline for any glowing spots to farm "Mysterious Conches." After obtaining three mysterious conches, players should head to the nearby hut and speak with the NPC Takashi.

Every time a player hands over these shells, a Common Chest would appear inside the hut. While some players argued they could receive it earlier, it might take seven days of repeating these steps to unlock the Inazuma bow blueprint.

Gamerant noted that getting the Hamayumi bow blueprint also unlocks a hidden achievement called "Thank You, Come Again."

Read Also: 'Pokemon Unite' Characters, Features, and Reviews: Will It Become a Pay-to-Win Game?

Materials Needed to Create Hamayumi Bow 4-Star Weapon

HoneyHunterWorld listed out that the Hamayumi bow needs:

Northlander Bow Billet x 1

Amethyst Lump x 50

White Iron Chunk x 50

Diagram: Hamayumi

Players can farm the necessary materials needed inside and outside the Inazuma continent.

Here are some of the best locations with high drop rates:Northlander Bow Billet can be dropped by "Trounce Domain Bosses" and "Wolf of the North," while Amethyst Lump and White Iron Chunks could be found in Inazuma (or with help from the Inazuman blacksmith Hajime).

For players who don't get the Northlander Bow Billet immediately, don't give up! The chances to get it are fairly low, so be patient. Unlocking the Hamayumi Bow is definitely worth it, especially for players who like Ganyu, Yoimiya, Amber, Fischl and Tartaglia.

Ascension Materials for the Hamayumi bow are relatively easy to find. Players just need Narukami's Wisdom from the Domain at Mt. Yougou, Crystal/Dismal/Polarizing Prism from Fatui Mirror Mages (Found in Inazuma), and Firm/Sharp/Weathered Arrowhead from Hillichurl Archers.

Ascension levels past 50 would require extra materials like Narukami's Joy, Narukami's Affection, and Narukami's Valor.

Don't miss out on this exciting new weapon from Inazuma! Log in and start your farm now since it might take a few days to completely unlock the blueprint. Note that Hamayumi has an amazing passive effect that should greatly boost long-range or charge-type players. It could be a game-changer weapon for the next boss fight in the Inazuma region.

Related Article: PS5, Xbox Series X Restocks: 5 Major Mistakes That Prevent You From Buying the Next Gen Consoles