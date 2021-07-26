PS5, Xbox Series X Restocks: 5 Major Mistakes That Prevent You From Buying the Next Gen Consoles

Securing a next-generation gaming console during restocks can be difficult but never impossible. However, you might be making a few mistakes that knock down your chances.

Find out what these mistakes are so you can avoid doing them and successfully get your hands on the the PS5 or Xbox Series X..

PS5, Xbox Series X Restocks: 5 Major Mistakes You're Making

Believe it or not, purchasing a PS5 or Xbox Series X is easier than it was back in the first half of 2021, TechRadar said. Sony and Microsoft's next-gen console stocks are still staggered considering the global chip shortages, but they do churn them out. Analysts said they don't expect these consoles to be on store shelves like normal until 2022.

If you have been waiting to get your hands on a console but don't seem to have luck on your side, check and see if you're doing these mistakes (via TechRadar):

5. Not following a PS5/Xbox Restock Twitter Tracker

Following restock tracker Twitter accounts are the easiest way to stay on top of the latest restocks. Receiving alerts from these accounts can give you an edge over other individuals waiting for their luck to turn.

To receive alerts from these accounts, turn on notifications for their tweets by clicking on the bell next to the "Following" button on their profile.

We have compiled a list of Xbox Series X restock trackers and PS5 restock trackers you can follow. One notable restock tracker is Matt Swider, TechRadar's USA Editor-In-Chief who stays on top of all the restocks by different retailers.

🥳Definitely was in stock for a full THREE minutes. That's a lifetime in the Xbox restock world. And then it went in and out of stuck, so people who stuck with it may have gotten lucky (cancellations are why it goes in and out of stock).



We've been seeing it in stock Thursdays pic.twitter.com/qGRng884BS — Matt Swider (tracking PS5 / Xbox / GPU restock) (@mattswider) July 22, 2021

4. Giving up too early

Once you get the restock alert from Twitter and clock on the retailer's link and see that it's "Unavailable" or "Sold Out," don't immediately exit the window.

Retailers open orders in waves, TechRadar explained. So it is best to be patient and persistent. The "Add to cart" button can flicker on and off and even take the console out of your cart before you can check out, but persistency is key.

Naturally, you would think that the restock would be a race and that only the first to check out at lightning speed would be successful. But it's also important to be patient and persistent.

3. PS5 and Xbox Resock Scams

As much as you want to get your hands on a console, do not purchase one off of a Twitter user saying they have a "spare" unit they're selling for $550. As convincing as those other Twitter users "vouching" for their legitimacy are, it is most likely a scam.

In that same vein, never purchase from third-party retailers that sell the consoles for outrageous prices. Some of these retailers charge up to the thousands. No console should be worth thousands of dollars, no matter how badly you want it.

I agree. Even if it feels like this every day, you’ll get it at some point soon. I’ve had so many people get close to giving up @JJDcaf and they try one more time and get it. Ask me any questions and if I see it while I have a spot of free time, I will respond. pic.twitter.com/FDLqvCMD5s — Matt Swider (tracking PS5 / Xbox / GPU restock) (@mattswider) July 21, 2021

2. Waiting for the PS5 Digital

The PS5's disc-less console is $100 less than the disc-supporting version, but your chances of purchasing the disc-less console are roughly 40:1 compared to the more expensive PS5, per TechRadar/

Matt Swider also said you are bound to save more money by buying the PS5 Disc version because the disc games become far cheaper far sooner. So stay persistent, wait on the PS5 disc console. Don't jump browser tabs thinking you might have more chances with the PS5 Digital.

1. Avoiding bundles from legit retailers

The keywords here are "legit retailers." Retailers like GameStop and Antonline offer good bundle deals. This serves two purposes, retailers get to sell you extra stuff which can actually add to the gamer's gaming experience, but it also deterred resellers from purchasing the console because it comes with all the other stuff and is sold a little higher at price.

Of course, do your homework as sometimes retailers like Sears will sell you on accessories worth $35 but mark it up by double.

If you are having trouble choosing which next-generation console to purchase, we have also done an in-depth review breaking down the specs of the PS5 and Xbox Series X for you here.

