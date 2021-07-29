Starlink Satellites August Launch Revealed! Updates, How to Track 1500+ Satellites Live

The internet service provider Starlink is getting ready to launch another set of satellites to orbit around the planet. Complete updates on Starlink, including the number of current satellites and where to monitor them online, are available now.

In May 2020, Elon Musk proudly presented a new internet service provider that could ideally reach consumers anywhere around the world. He proposed a high-speed internet services to be delivered by thousands of satellites orbiting around Earth continuously. Estimated to reach thousands of satellites in space, they would then resemble visible constellations, hence the namesake "Starlink."

At its beta phase, Starlink has been open to pre-orders and partial service. Internet services are reportedly running at 50Mb/s to 150Mb/s with latency from 20ms to 40ms. However, it is noted that internet disconnections happen periodically, depending on weather conditions and placement location.

SpaceX, the company responsible for overseeing the Starlink industry, said that internet services should significantly improve as they continue sending more satellites into space.

Starlink Satellites August Launch Revealed

SpaceX and Starlink are getting busy with their launch preparations. Aside from the global internet provision, Starlink has the potential to have a $20 billion yearly cash flow if their marketing proves a success.

Spaceflight Now reported that SpaceX is gearing up for two Starlink launches scheduled in August after a month-long delay. Starlink is estimated to have 950 to 1,300 satellites currently orbiting in space. SpaceX has regulatory approval from the FFC (Federal Communications Commission) to eventually operate up to 12,000 internet satellites on Earth's atmosphere soon.

These satellites are designed to fly in five orbital "shells" (or layers). Each shell will have approximately 1,500 active satellites in the group. Completing the first Starlink "shell" should significantly improve their internet services for lower latitude areas like the Southern United States.

Starlink Satellites Updates: How to Track 1500+ Satellites Live

The incoming Starlink mission is scheduled to lift off at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, no earlier than August 10. The SpaceX Falcon 9 spacecraft mission will carry a new batch of Starlink satellites in space. SpaceX drone ships like "Of Course I Still Love You," "A Shortfall of Gravitas," and "Just Read the Instructions" have been recalled to the California base in preparation for the upcoming Starlink Mission.

At the verge of its completion with the first "Starlink Shell," SpaceX is transitioning to a new Starlink program phase.

Musk reportedly proposed laser intersatellite technologies to link up Starlink spacecraft in 2022. This feature would allow spacecraft to pass data and traffic between one another without routing through the ground station. This technology would also let Starlink provide internet connectivity near Earth's poles.

To get a real-time preview of the Starlink flight pattern, interested readers can check the Find Starlink Website. By inputting your country and place, the website gives a rough estimate of when Starlink satellites would pass through your skies. Starlink satellites would resemble starts moving slowly in one direction.

While some report successful sightings, it is important to note that the developer is still improving the prediction system. More accurate Starlink schedules would be provided after the August lunch would be a success.



