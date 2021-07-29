Drivers hired in The Boring Company (TBC) Loop are given "Ride Script" responses for passenger questions and curiosity. This script actively declares ignorance about crashes, details on the company, and conversations about Elon Musk.

Sources from Techcrunch obtained documents on the daily operations in the Loop. These are provided to new recruit drivers hired to transport attendees around the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) in the Tesla underground tunnels.

Elon Musk Script for Tesla Drivers in Las Vegas Loop Leaked

In a preview on Techcrunch, the script wrote, "Your goal is to provide a safe ride for the passengers, not an entertaining ride. Keep conversation to a minimum so you can focus on the road.... Passengers will pepper you with questions. Here are some you may be asked and the recommended responses."

Note that TBC and its iconic Loop system is a hot topic for many people on the internet. It was infamously known for being boring and underwhelming when compared to the initial teaser released four years ago. For this reason, many passengers have questions they want to ask these drivers.



Elon Musk Is a 'Great Leader!'

Some questions and responses leaked are as follows:

How long have you been in the company? "Long enough to know these tunnels pretty well!"

How many crashes did the system experience? "It's a very safe system, and I'm not sure. You'd have to reach out to the company."

What is Elon Musk like? "He's awesome! Inspiring / motivating / etc."

Do you like working for him? "Yup, he's a great leader! He motivates us to do great work."

How involved is Elon Musk in the company? "He's the company founder and has been very involved and supportive."

What about Elon Musk's erratic tweets? "Elon is a public figure. We're just here to provide an awesome transportation experience!"

Is it true that Elon Musk is a mean boss / doesn't give his employees vacations? "I haven't seen that article, but that hasn't been my experience."

Whenever conversations or questions get too direct, drivers are advised to evade the question, shift the focus, or shut down the topic with "I'm sorry, but I really can't comment."

Tesla Las Vegas Loop

Public fascination on the topic was bound to happen since expectation on TBC was under-delivered.

YouTuber LaterClips highlighted that "people were expecting more than what they got." The initial promise The Boring Company dropped was Tesla cars traveling at insane speeds in underground tunnels while being autonomous.

In contrast, the ongoing operations in the Loop have strict speed limits, ranging between 10 mph to 40 mph. Strict limitations also forbid Tesla automated driving features on the Loop.

Regardless, TBC and the Loop are working in full operation since June 8. The company is also reportedly working on two extensions to nearby hotels and downtown Las Vegas. More improvements might be applied to the Loop and its systems later this year.

