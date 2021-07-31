New Android Malware 'Vultur' Can Record Your Screen, Steal Bank Details: 1 Major Warning Sign and How to Stop It

A new malware has been reported stealing banking, social media, and cryptocurrency data from Android devices. Widespread damage occurred in areas like Italy, Spain, and Australia. Keep an eye out for signs of the malware Vultar and watch for the warning signs to secure your device.

Malicious actors have created a new security threat that harvests personal information from unsuspecting Android users.

A remote access Trojan (RAT) malware called Vultur uses screen-recording methods to capture activities on a mobile device and send it back to the attackers' severs. This malware activates whenever users login to their bank account, participate in cryptocurrency trade or use social media platforms like Facebook.

After hackers have stolen keylogging data or login credentials, they can use this information to access your account or withdraw your money from a separate device.

Malware 'Vultur' Can Record Your Screen

Vultur is a difficult malware to manage. It infected multiple fitness, phone security, and authentication apps found in Google PlayStore. Be extra careful not to download the app called Protection Guard. Through this app, Vultur has stolen data from over 30,000 smartphones, according to Tom's Guide.

When users open up an app that Vultur is targeting, the malware automatically activates a screen-recording session. This would be indicated by the "casting" icon or Protection Guard logo found on the top left of the screen.

Vultur also exploits on "Accessibility Services" function on Android devices. This feature was intended for users with visual or auditory impairments to recognize content on their smartphone screen. Its function is to let an app read out what was available on the screen. Vultur links to this function to operate is information stealing systems.

If the user attempts to delete the infected app, Vultur hijacks the screen and immediately presses the "Back" button. This bot would repeatedly send the user to their main settings screen.

1 Major Warning Sign and How to Stop It

As previously mentioned, Vultur activates a "casting" icon or Protection Guard logo whenever it begins recording your smartphone screen. If it suddenly shows up and you're not casting anything, then your device might be infected with Vultur.

To stop the Vultur malware, you should immediately disable its App Permissions. You can do this by opening "Settings," "Apps," and select the infected app. Scroll down and open "App Permission" and toggle off all the options that show up.

Afterward, you can try uninstalling the app. Head to "Settings," "Apps," and select the infected up. "Force Stop" its activity before clicking on "Uninstall."

You should also try downloading third-party antivirus apps. Here are the 5 Best Android Antivirus Apps You Can Download in the PlayStore. Note that some of these apps offer free services, so you don't have to pay!

Be careful on downloading apps or data from suspicious websites. Hackers are getting harder to detect, so it's better to be aware of any suspicious activities on your smartphone device. Lastly, only download apps or other software from secures sources.



