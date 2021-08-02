Elon Musk Tweets About Epic Neuralink Bar, Confirms It's Inspired by 'Cyberpunk 2077'

Elon Musk teased his epic Neuralink company bar, inspired by the popular game "Cyberpunk 2077."

The internet is taken by surprise with the badass preview of the Neuralink company bar, with Must tweeting an eight-second video that showcased the location in a brief 360-degree view.

Neuralink company bar pic.twitter.com/E9XICS5snk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 1, 2021

Elon Musk Tweets Neuralink Bar

The video started with the iconic "Monkey Mindpong" in a bright neon sign mounted on a gold reflective wall. A red sofa can be seen beneath the sign.

At the four-second marker, the video briefly showed what seems to be a bar counter. The whole bar uses purple/gold neon-colored lights mounted on its walls, floors, tables and shelves. On the bar counter, people can be seen standing nearby or sitting on bar stools. A bartender is presumably serving drinks from the far corner with a door connecting to the kitchen.

At the five-second marker, people were seen gathering around a table. Since all of them are standing, the area might feature an interactive pool table. Also, an open stage was spotted with a neon flamingo on its background. This area might be used for musical bands and their performances.

On the six-second marker, a black "door" appeared, which is assumed to be the entrance to the bar or a divider to a different room.

Neuralink Bar Inspired by 'Cyberpunk 2077'

After the video was tweeted, Twitter user Toby Li commented that "This bar looks exactly like the Cyberpunk 2077 braindance bar haha." Surprisingly, Elon Musk confirmed that "It is inspired by Cyberpunk."

It is inspired by Cyberpunk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 1, 2021

Neuralink is a neurotechnology company rapidly growing in popularity thanks to the "Monkey Mindpong," rightfully featured at the center of the bar.

Cnet Highlights posted a video of this project, in which a monkey is seen playing video games with his brain. To emphasize, Neuralink aims to let people with paralysis or disabilities activate devices with their brain activity alone. This is done by reading brain neurons and commands through an implanted chip.



As seen with "Monkey Mindpong," Neurolink has a fantastic potential to turn this research into reality.

It is fitting to note that "Cyberpunk 2077" might be a source of inspiration for the company bar, since the game's story plot was set in an alternative future that featured science-fiction, robots and lots of brain activity.

Specifically, the Neurolink bar bore a remarkable resemblance with the "Braindance Bar" in "Cyberpunk 2077," where characters get to "relive someone else's memory with all the senses, including internal sensations and emotions" by wearing a headpiece, according to Cyberpunk Wiki.

"Cyberpunk 2077" was unfortunately infamous among players for the underdelivered gaming experience. The game also contains multiple bugs that developers fail to address. Regardless, the game sparked a lot of interest for its concept and story potential.

Neurolink and "Cyberpunk 2077" both feature significant advances towards future technologies. Perhaps Neurolink plans to live up to expectations by bringing the game to life, starting with its bar concept.

